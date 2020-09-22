WATCH: Breaking Down Marlin Klein's Game

Michigan has its first offensive commitment in the 2022 class in the form of Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacoochee School tight end Marlin Klein. The 6-7, 220-pounder actually lines up on the outside at wide receiver more than he does in line, but he's going to be north of 245 pounds and a real problem as a tight end once he's in Ann Arbor.

When watching his film a few things stand out — his speed and long stride, his ability to catch the ball with his hands and obviously, his size. He's originally from Germany and has only been playing football for a few years, which really makes him an intriguing prospect.