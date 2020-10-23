SI.com
WolverineDigest
HomeFootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/Baseball
Search

Michigan Is A Must-Visit Location For 2022 Four-Star DE Nate Burrell

Eric Rutter

Hailing from one of the powerhouse programs in the country at Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco, 2022 four-star defensive end Nate Burrell has experienced a significant interruption in his recruitment since prospects are not permitted to take visits. Despite that ruling, Burrell is doing the best he can to learn about his 13 Power Five offers individually, and he has his eyes fixed on one particular program.

"It is kind of hard, just I can't be in the environment around the school and meeting the whole staff," Burrell told Wolverine Digest. "It's just getting harder to narrow down my decision to pick a school later on. I feel like when everything opens back up, I'm going to go on a lot of visits, especially to Michigan. That's one of my main schools right now."

Even though Burrell is located out in California, he has long been a supporter of the U-M program, so he feels that it is extra special to hold an offer from the Wolverines program, one that came in December of last year.

"Since I got the offer, it's always been a top school," Burrell said. "Even before, it's always been a really good program. The way they run their defense, I feel like I could fit into that."

Right now, Burrell is busy training for the 2021 season and is working hard with his teammates in practice each day. Since he cannot go on visits over the weekend, it's provided him a lot of time to think about which schools he'd like to get to once the dead period is lifted. 

"As for schools right now, my options are really open," Burrell said. "I'm still open to any options. I'm just being patient right now, but mostly on Saturdays I just watch as much football as I can, as many teams as I can."

Ranked as a top 20 defensive end by Rivals.com, Burrell said that he's "looking forward to" checking out Michigan once time allows, and he'll also be paying attention to the Wolverines program in the meantime. 

"I tune into a lot of Michigan games, and I'll just keep watching them on Saturday," Burrell said.

Ideally, Burrell would have the opportunity to watch Michigan play up close and personal on a visit to Ann Arbor, but he'll have to keep tabs on U-M virtually for the time being. And while he is doing so, Burrell is fixated on topping his 60 tackle, eight sack performance from a year ago. 

"We are still working," Burrell said. "We've got practice everyday, so hopefully everything will come together and in January we will have a season. I've just been working on my run stopping abilities and just getting bigger and faster off the line."

In terms of working on his physical profile, Burrell checks in at 6-3 and 265 pounds, so he already has collegiate size. This season, Burrell expects to play mostly on the strong-side of the line but will flex over to the weak-side at times too. Most schools are interested in the 2022 prospect at either position, so that is another factor for the versatile pass rusher to consider as he progresses through his recruitment.

How many defensive linemen do you think Michigan should take in the 2022 class? Would you prefer for U-M to lean more towards SDE or WDE? Let us know!

THANKS FOR READING WOLVERINE DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Five Things I Think Will Happen For Michigan Against Minnesota

Here are some things that I think will happen in Michigan's season opener against Minnesota.

BrandonBrown

Stadium & Main Podcast: Predictions For The Michigan-Minnesota Game

How many yards will Joe Milton throw for? Who leads U-M in rushing? And most importantly, do the Wolverines beat Minnesota?

MichaelSpath

Roundtable: The Season Is A Success If...

With Michigan' season days away, what can the football team accomplish for 2020 to be ruled as a success?

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

Injury Report: No. 18 Michigan Vs. No. 21 Minnesota

Just how healthy will Michigan and Minnesota be when kickoff arrives tomorrow? Find out here.

Eric Rutter

Jalen Mayfield: Joe Milton Making 'Ridiculous' And 'Eye-Opening' Plays

Michigan offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield once again attempted to describe the impressive plays Joe Milton has been making lately.

Eric Rutter

5 'Crazy' Predictions For Michigan's 2020 Season

The Wolverine Digest staff combined to offer five outside the box predictions that might be more likely than you think.

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

by

UMfb

A Look Back At Joe Milton

Joe Milton has had a ton of talent for a long time. Now he's ready to put it on display.

BrandonBrown

Why Michigan Needs A Stout Rushing Performance Against Minnesota

To help ease the weight on Joe Milton's shoulders, Michigan must implement a strong running game against Minnesota.

Eric Rutter

2020 Big Ten Power Rankings

With the 2020 season days away, Wolverine Digest released its initial Big Ten Power Rankings.

Matthew Lounsberry

Young Michigan OL Ready To Hold Their Own

Though the Michigan offensive line group will be young, it is not without quality players on the first and second string.

Eric Rutter