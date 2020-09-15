SI.com
WolverineDigest
Michigan Makes The Cut For Big Time QB Target Nicco Marchiol

BrandonBrown

As of last night, Michigan is still in the running for Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton pro-style quarterback Nicco Marchiol.

The 6-2, 216-pounder is considering the Wolverines along with Arizona State, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Ole Miss, TCU and USC. The junior signal caller explained exactly why U-M made the cut with so many other top programs.

"Michigan made my top eight because the culture of football and winning has been around their program for so long," he said. "I feel like I could continue to carry that legacy."

On a scale of 1-10, Marchiol rates U-M's pursuit of him at 8 or 9, and on the flip said, he said he's feeling the Wolverines at a 10. The talented quarterback laid out why he's so high on the maize and blue.

"I continue to talk to them weekly and have received the most mail from them," he explained. "I also go over the offense with Coach [Ben] McDaniels often I’ve become very close with Coach McDaniels and him and I both know that our relationship is more than just a recruit and a coach."

With a top eight now in place, Marchiol is obviously starting to hone in on the end of his recruitment, but he's not close to pulling the trigger yet. At least now he can focus on a select few programs now instead of the 25 offers he has.

"I don’t have a clear leader yet," he said. "I’m just enjoying the recruiting process as much as I can."

