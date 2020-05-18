Michigan Offers 2022 In-State Defensive Lineman Davonte Miles

Over the past several days, Michigan has been busy on the recruiting trail and has doled out quite a few offers to prospects in the 2022 and 2023 classes. One of those players to receive an offer was 2022 River Rouge (Mich.) High three-star defensive lineman Davonte Miles.

“It was dope,” Miles told Wolverine Digest. “A lot of football players would be blessed to be in the position I’m in, to get the opportunity for them to even consider me playing at Michigan.”

Though Miles spent much of last year on his school’s junior varsity team, the 6-5, 256-pound prospect spent time at both defensive end and defensive tackle, and numerous colleges have shown interest in his potential.

“It’s been going great,” Miles said of his recruitment.

Miles has received offers from both Michigan and Michigan State, and a contingent of Indiana, Syracuse, Kentucky, Buffalo and Akron has all offered in the last week as well. Miles said that most schools are looking at him as a defensive end at the next level, U-M included.

On that same note, Michigan’s ability to develop defensive ends is one element that appeals to Miles, and he noted the school’s success in doing so.

“They are the second best in drafting defensive end or edge threats next to Ohio State at No. 1,” Miles said. “They have a great coaching staff. They’re sponsored by Jordan, one of my favorites, and Jim Harbaugh, I’ve heard he’s a great coach.”

Michigan defensive line coach Shaun Nua extended the offer to Miles last Friday, and the three-star recruit had a positive early impression of Nua based on that call.

“He seems like a great guy,” Miles said. “He’s down to earth. He’s always going to keep it truthful with you. He’s not going to sugar coat it or beat around the bush.”

Miles was actually slated to visit Michigan two months ago on March 17, but the coronavirus quarantine sidelines that plan. However, Miles is hoping to make a visit to Michigan soon, and he would also like to make stops at all the programs that have offered so far.

“I’m going to give everybody a chance,” Miles said.

When those visits eventually happen, Miles indicated that he is going to focus on the vibe he feels once he’s on campus since it’s difficult to get a feel for the environment at any given school without spending time there. This will end up as an influential factor in his eventual college decision.

“I want to go to a school where I’m at home, a home away from home,” Miles said. “A place that makes me feel wanted is the most of it.”

Miles also mentioned that he has received interest from a recruiting analyst at Ohio State, so the Buckeyes could enter his recruitment with an offer in the near future. And given Miles’ attention to OSU’s production of NFL-quality defensive ends, an offer from the program would likely go a long ways with the 2022 recruit.

