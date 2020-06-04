Michigan Quickly Filling Up 2021 Recruiting Class

Right now, Michigan is adding commitments to its 2021 recruiting class at a near-record pace. Currently, U-M has 17 commitments and there are still eight months left until National Signing Day, which underscores just how well head coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff have identified and pursued prospects in this cycle.

One quality that helps separate Michigan's top five class from the rest of the pack is the shear balance from a positional standpoint. Michigan has recruits committed at quarterback (one), wide receiver (one), tight end (one), offensive tackle (two), offensive guard (one), center (one), defensive end (two), inside linebacker (two), outside linebacker (two), viper (one), cornerback (one), safety (one), kicker / punter (one).

With that in mind, the Wolverines are still looking to pick up players at running back and defensive tackle, and those spots are expected to be a focus moving forward.

Now what this means is that Michigan will have the opportunity to be quite selective with which players join the 2021 class, and U-M can even use the numbers crunch as a method of persuasion to convince other prospects to join the fold.

So far, players have been quick to commit all throughout the pandemic, which is likely a byproduct of the uncertainty regarding the recruiting calendar. In-person visits, whether that where a prospect lives or on a college campus, are still banned until July 31, and players have opted not to wait around and have been committing much earlier than usual. This has been the case at Michigan and is a trend from across the country as well.

With five-star J.J. McCarthy committed, U-M is not looking at any other quarterbacks in this class. McCarthy has also helped the staff land commits as recruits often tend to want to play with other top-ranked kids, and McCarthy fits that label.

At running back, West Bloomfield (Mich.) High four-star Donovan Edwards is the staff's top remaining target on offense far and away, and it would not be a shock to see Michigan take two in this cycle.

For wide receiver, Michigan is likely to finish with three wide out commits, but Wolverine Digest is hearing that that number could grow to four if U-M fails to land another tight end pledge. So, expect Louis Hansen and possibly one other tight end this year, but that slot could shift to wide receiver if need be.

On the offensive line, the only glaring weakness is a true offensive guard, although commit Greg Crippen may project as a guard, he will be at center this year for IMG Academy. This is actually a benefit for Michigan down the line due to versatility, but a pure offensive guard is not part of the class yet.

Michigan has two defensive ends committed, and both have the ability to play strong-side or weak-side at the next level, meaning defensive tackle is a priority for the Wolverines. One defensive tackle commit is expected but the staff could luck into a second pledge depending on how the rest of the class shakes out.

Regarding linebackers, the class is likely full at this point. Two inside linebacker and two outside linebacker commits paired with a player who could be a viper in college just about puts a wrap on Michigan's need for players at that position.

In the secondary, Ja'Den McBurrows and Rod Moore have occupied one spot at corner and safety, but Michigan is pushing to pick up at least one player at each spot to help round out the defense.

In all, space is one aspect that will be under a microscope. Michigan is not in a numbers crunch quite yet, but it is still quite early in the cycle and that will change in the future.

What positions should be a focus for Michigan now that the team has 17 players committed for the 2021 class? Are running back and defensive tackle the two most important spots as U-M wraps up its class? Let us know!