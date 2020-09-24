New 2021 OL Offer Remington Strickland Hopes To Officially Visit Michigan

With Rocco Spindler off the board and Drew Kendall seemingly trending to Boston College, Michigan has directed its attention to a new target, and the Wolverines offered Sugar Land (Texas) Fort Bend Christian Academy lineman Remington Strickland on Sept. 19.

As the newest target on Michigan's board, Strickland is a 6-4.5, 292 pound lineman that will likely be ascending on a lot of recruiting board. While his high school team will play its first game later today, Strickland posted a dominating scrimmage tape over the weekend, and that is precisely what caught U-M offensive line coach Ed Warinner's attention.

"It was a good, long call," Strickland told Wolverine Digest. "He talked a lot about what he liked on my tape, and he talked about himself, the program and what he sees for the program moving forward. It was a good conversation I had with him."

Though Strickland lives in Texas and hasn't grown up within the Big Ten footprint, Michigan's newest offensive line target still has a positive perception of the Wolverines program.

"I definitely have a lot of friends that go there or friends that have been there," Strickland said. "For program wise, I just know that Michigan is one of the best of all time. I think they said they have the most wins of all time. It's a blue blood team that plays teams like Ohio State every year and competes every year. It's definitely a great program."

While Strickland has already built strong relationships with schools such as SMU and Houston, the Wolverines have an uphill battle to fit because his recruitment so late in the game.

"I am looking for a school that I would fit well not only in the program but academically, location-wise," Strickland said. :I mean, location doesn't matter too much to me, but a place where I like the coaches a lot and a place where I like how the offense runs and how they get guys to the NFL."

Right now, Strickland is looking to make his college decision before December or sometime during that month. Given that timeline, he will not have an opportunity to take an official visit to Michigan, though he clarified that U-M would be one of his five official trips if he has the opportunity to take them.

Because Michigan got in on Strickland before he plays his senior season, that gives U-M a small edge, but he knows that his recruitment is likely to blow up. So, Michigan will need to persistent in the time moving forward.

Do you think Michigan will land Strickland in the 2021 class? How many linemen do you think U-M should sign in this cycle? Let us know!