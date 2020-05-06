WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Michigan Showing Patrick Hisatake ‘A Lot Of Love’

Eric Rutter

After picking up an offer from the Michigan staff at the end of March, Portland (Ore.) Westview three-star athlete Patrick Hisatake has been using part of the quarantine to learn more about the Wolverines program.

“They’ve been sending mail and keeping in contact with me,” Hisatake told Wolverine Digest. “I’ve been getting a lot of love from them.”

When not working out or completing his online schoolwork, Hisatake opens every piece of recruiting mail that he receives in an attempt to figure out where he is most wanted. And after receiving a U-M offer from defensive line coach Shaun Nua, Hisatake knew that one of those place where he is wanted is Michigan.

“I would like to hear from him more,” Hisatake said of Nua. “I just really want to keep building that relationship. I’ve been hearing from a lot of schools, so I haven’t had a chance to be more in touch with the coaching staff from Michigan.”

Overall, Hisatake has 20 offers from schools across the country, including programs such as UCLA, Nebraska, Maryland, Arizona State and Cal, among others. This array of options has left Hisatake with the challenge of evaluating each of his prospective schools.

“I’ve been hearing from all the schools that have offered me,” Hisatake said. “I’ve been building relationships with all the coaches that have offered me.”

Back in March, Hisatake mentioned that he had planned to take an official visit to Michigan, but the uncertainty of when visits will be allowed have altered his plans, which includes his previous timeline of a commitment before the start of his senior season.

“I am not sure yet,” Hisatake said. “I am just trying to enjoy the process right now. I am not sure if I will commit before I take my official visits, so I’m still deciding.”

Right now, Hisatake has put on some muscle and tips the scales at 6-5 and 245 pounds. As a versatile athlete that is listed as the No. 4 player in the state of Oregon in 2021, Hisatake’s skill set opens up a lot of doors for where he will line up at in college.

“I can play both sides, strong-side or weak-side, so I really don’t feel like I’m just on one side, Hisatake said. “I can really play both. I’m going to be playing outside linebacker, defensive end. On the goal line, I’ll play tight end, full back or maybe receiver.

“One thing I really want to work on this offseason, and I’m working on it, is my hand moves and hand techniques,” Hisatake said. “Basically, using my hands more when I rush the passer.”

This fall, Hisatake is striving to bring home a state championship with his Wildcat teammates as he works to solidify himself as one of the top pass rushing threats in the nation.

In college, Hisatake could line up all over the defense, and this flexibility will be an asset for his team at the next level. Which team will that be? And where would you put Hisatake in the front seven? Let us know! 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Make A Choice: Mike Hart Or Tyrone Wheatley

It's 3rd and 4, Michigan needs a first down to keep the clock moving and win the game and it's going to be a run — who are you giving the ball to?

Brandon Brown

Bring Back NCAA Football

Retailers are ready to strike group licensing deals with college sports to resurrect the NCAA Football game, create trading cards and more.

Brandon Brown

Mike Smith Talks About Being A Wolverine For The First Time

Columbia grad transfer point guard Mike Smith spoke about why he picked Michigan, how he hopes to fit in and what it's like playing for Juwan Howard.

Brandon Brown

5 Predictions For The 2021 Recruiting Class

Eric Rutter offers five predictions for how the 2021 recruiting class will shake out for the Wolverines.

Eric Rutter

The Best Player Michigan From: Alabama

Marcus Knight is from Alabama (so is Max Martin) but already the best player Michigan has ever signed from the Yellowhammer State is WR Nico Collins.

MichaelSpath

Breaking Down The Chiefs' Signing Of Shea Patterson

Shea Patterson went undrafted and then unsigned for more than a week — until yesterday.

Brandon Brown

Video: Good Michigan Morning 05/05/20

Yesterday our Michael Spath posited an intriguing possibility for the upcoming college football season.

Steve Deace

Make A Choice: Beat Ohio State Or Win Big Ten Title

Would you rather Michigan beat Ohio State or win a Big Ten title?

Brandon Brown

by

Over It

5 Predictions For The Michigan Football Season

It's Michael Spath's turn to offer five predictions for 2020, including who starts at quarterback and what happens to the Washington game.

MichaelSpath

by

CJK5H

Michigan Feels 2022 Safety Braelon Allen Could Be Jabrill Peppers Look-A-Like

On Sunday, Michigan issued an offer to 2022 four-star safety Braelon Allen, a player that could develop into a Jabrill Peppers clone in college.

Eric Rutter