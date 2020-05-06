Michigan Showing Patrick Hisatake ‘A Lot Of Love’

After picking up an offer from the Michigan staff at the end of March, Portland (Ore.) Westview three-star athlete Patrick Hisatake has been using part of the quarantine to learn more about the Wolverines program.

“They’ve been sending mail and keeping in contact with me,” Hisatake told Wolverine Digest. “I’ve been getting a lot of love from them.”

When not working out or completing his online schoolwork, Hisatake opens every piece of recruiting mail that he receives in an attempt to figure out where he is most wanted. And after receiving a U-M offer from defensive line coach Shaun Nua, Hisatake knew that one of those place where he is wanted is Michigan.

“I would like to hear from him more,” Hisatake said of Nua. “I just really want to keep building that relationship. I’ve been hearing from a lot of schools, so I haven’t had a chance to be more in touch with the coaching staff from Michigan.”

Overall, Hisatake has 20 offers from schools across the country, including programs such as UCLA, Nebraska, Maryland, Arizona State and Cal, among others. This array of options has left Hisatake with the challenge of evaluating each of his prospective schools.

“I’ve been hearing from all the schools that have offered me,” Hisatake said. “I’ve been building relationships with all the coaches that have offered me.”

Back in March, Hisatake mentioned that he had planned to take an official visit to Michigan, but the uncertainty of when visits will be allowed have altered his plans, which includes his previous timeline of a commitment before the start of his senior season.

“I am not sure yet,” Hisatake said. “I am just trying to enjoy the process right now. I am not sure if I will commit before I take my official visits, so I’m still deciding.”

Right now, Hisatake has put on some muscle and tips the scales at 6-5 and 245 pounds. As a versatile athlete that is listed as the No. 4 player in the state of Oregon in 2021, Hisatake’s skill set opens up a lot of doors for where he will line up at in college.

“I can play both sides, strong-side or weak-side, so I really don’t feel like I’m just on one side, Hisatake said. “I can really play both. I’m going to be playing outside linebacker, defensive end. On the goal line, I’ll play tight end, full back or maybe receiver.

“One thing I really want to work on this offseason, and I’m working on it, is my hand moves and hand techniques,” Hisatake said. “Basically, using my hands more when I rush the passer.”

This fall, Hisatake is striving to bring home a state championship with his Wildcat teammates as he works to solidify himself as one of the top pass rushing threats in the nation.

In college, Hisatake could line up all over the defense, and this flexibility will be an asset for his team at the next level. Which team will that be? And where would you put Hisatake in the front seven? Let us know!