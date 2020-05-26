Stock Report: Michigan Trending Up With Daymon David And Caleb Burton

After a strong recruiting weekend that saw Michigan land two four-star prospects, the Wolverines are that much closer to solidifying a quality defensive haul for the 2021 class. But the search still remains to add prospects to areas of need, such as safety.

Along that same line, Michigan offered Reisterstown (Md.) Franklin three-star safety Daymon David less than a week ago, and the Wolverines and 6-1, 160 pound defensive back has been very receptive of U-M’s overtures after landing that scholarship.

Overall, Michigan entered his recruitment as the 20 school to extend an offer, but the Wolverines already stand among his top schools, which was further reinforced when David released a list of his top six programs last night.

Among that list, Michigan was joined by Miami, Indiana, Louisville, Boston College and Oklahoma as schools in heavy pursuit of the playmaking defensive back. Though David has a slender frame, he is a ball hawk who is also quite active in run support and is willing to charge into the box for a run-stopping tackle.

Currently, Michigan has cornerback Ja’Den McBurrows and safety Rod Moore committed in the secondary, and David is similar in the sense that he plays quick, is aggressive and makes plays from sideline to sideline.

Looking ahead to the 2022 class, Del Valle (Texas) High four-star wide receiver Caleb Burton is one of the elite prospects in the country for his class, and Michigan has done a quality job in selling him on the U-M program.

Del Valle is also the home to 2021 four-star running back Tavierre Dunlap, and the Wolverines offered the strong runner earlier this month. Before that time, Michigan running backs coach Jay Harbaugh made a couple stops into Del Valle, and he was able to build a bond with both Dunlap and Burton at that time.

In particular, Burton mentioned that the younger Harbaugh is a relatable coach with a good sense of humor, and these qualities were appealing to the top 50 prospect in the ’22 cycle.

Once the quarantine is officially over and schools are allowed to host visitors, Burton mentioned that Michigan is one of the main schools he would like to go visit, potentially bringing Dunlap with him on the trip as well. Burton also mentioned that the quality education and the facilities at Michigan are other appealing factors for the blue chip prospect.

However, Burton is a highly coveted recruit, and schools such as Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma and Ohio State have also offered the rising junior recruit, so the competition to earn his pledge is thick. Burton said that he has taken a couple virtual visits to schools across the country recently, so other programs are working hard to sell Burton on their school even if he isn’t able to step foot on campus for the time being.

Could Michigan win over both Tavierre Dunlap and Caleb Burton, essentially going two-for-two out of Del Valle in the 2021 and 2022 classes? Let us know!