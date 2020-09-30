Explosive 2023 DE T.J. McMillen Talks Michigan Visit After Strong Camp Performance

Hailing from the routinely strong program of Wheaton (Ill.) St. Francis, 2023 strong-side defensive end T.J. McMillen sports early offers from Syracuse, Central Michigan and Eastern Kentucky, but the rising sophomore has been on Michigan's radar for quite some time.

Last year, McMillen was invited to visit Ann Arbor when the Wolverines took on Ohio State, and though U-M did not produce a win, that visit made a lasting impression on the rising defensive line prospect.

"I was mind-blown," McMillen told Wolverine Digest. "It was one of the best experiences I've ever had. Just going down, seeing the campus and being a Michigan fan for a very long time and just seeing that campus, being in the Big House and seeing them play Ohio State? I mean, it's one of the best rivalries of all time."

During his trip to campus, McMillen had a chance to speak with U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh and director of recruiting Matt Dudek, which was also memorable for the rising prospect. Overall, the 6-3, 245-pound defensive end says it was a notable visit all the way around,

Ahile McMillen was taken aback by the size of the stadium and the intensity of the crowd during the game, what really stuck with him is just how big of a process college football is. For the first time, McMillen closely watched a Big Ten team prepare for battle, and he had a much larger appreciation for the mechanics of gameday afterwards.

"Some of the takeaways were being on the sideline and seeing how they do stuff before the game and how it's so different from high school," McMillen said. "With coaches, players and everything, it's a really big step up from high school where you just go out and get your warmup."

Though the Wovlerines haven't offered quit yet, Michigan is just one of many schools involved in McMillen's early recruitment.

"One of the best ways to wake up to a 7 a.m. call is to get an offer from Syracuse," McMillen said. "I was extremely blessed and excited to get my first Power Five offer. What I know about them is they're a very educational school and that they spent a lot of hard work and time in that football program. They just spent a whole bunch of money on the new stadium there that looks amazing. I'd like to get to know more about them."

Over the weekend, Wolverine Digest had an opportunity to evaluate McMillen in person at the Prep Redzone camp in Illinois, and McMillen acquitted himself well on the day and had one of the standout performances among linemen on either side of the ball thanks to how he used his hands and his quick first step after the snap.

"I've been working on strength, getting stronger and being able t overpower some fellas, getting more explosive off the ball [over the offseason]," McMillen said. "I've been going to a whole bunch of D-Line training, mostly at Fist Academy where they work with me on pass rush moves, getting off the ball, explosiveness and hand violence."

Since Illinois is not playing high school football this fall, McMillen will have to wait a bit longer to showcase the fruits of his labor under the bright lights, but he did say there is traction in reversing that decision for a fall campaign.

