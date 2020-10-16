SI.com
WolverineDigest
HomeFootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/Baseball
Search

Michigan Heavily Recruiting 2022 Safety Treyveon Longmire

Eric Rutter

After picking up an offer from Michigan over the summer, 2022 Corbin (Ky.) High athlete Treyveon Longmire has kept in close contact with the Wolverines staff, and that communication has extended into his junior season.

In fact, Longmire tells Wolverine Digest that he talks to U-M safeties coach Bob Shoop "every week," so the two have grown close after the 6-2, 180-pound prospect landed his Michigan scholarship in August. The Wolverines, though, aren't the only Power Five school to show interest as both in-state programs Kentucky and Louisville are in hot pursuit as well.

As it pertains to U-M, Longmire is being recruited at safety for the time being, but he also shines on offense as a wide receiver for his high school team. With his size and length, Longmire is a dynamic option on the outside for the Redhounds, but many schools, including Michigan, see him in the secondary at the next level.

So far this season, Longmire has put together an impressive junior campaign on both sides of the ball. On offense, Longmire snagged a 74-yard pass out of the air for a touchdown to help his team win the game, and as a cornerback he's been rarely tested throughout the season.

At the moment, Michigan has offered 12 safeties that are still uncommitted, so Longmire is one of the more important defensive back targets on U-M's board given the frequency in which he communicated with Coach Shoop. The Wolverines are likely taking two safeties in the 2021 cycle, and the same could be true next year as well.

Not long after picking up his Michigan offer, Longmire spoke about how he really enjoyed the tradition that U-M offers and how it's been of the dominant programs for the majority of his childhood. Compared to Kentucky and Louisville, Michigan has a distinct advantage in this area, but the aforementioned competitors do have an upper hand in their proximity to his hometown. 

As Longmire continues to put together a strong junior campaign, other Power Five schools are likely to enter the mix, but the fact that Michigan offered so early in the process is one factor that will stick with the rising 2022 defensive back.

Will that be enough for Longmire to strongly consider going to college at Michigan? What angles should the Wolverines play up in this recruitment? Let us know!

THANKS FOR READING WOLVERINE DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Stadium & Main Podcast: Setting The Bar On Joe Milton

The premiere episode of Stadium and Main podcast, as we talk Joe Milton, Aidan Hutchinson and whether the Big Ten season will ever happen.

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

From The Film Room: Branden Jennings

Take a look at what Branden Jennings brings to the table.

BrandonBrown

Michigan Scores Commitment From 2021 LB Branden Jennings

Michigan picked up a big 2021 pledge from a top ranked linebacker on Friday.

Eric Rutter

WATCH: Sklar Brothers Discuss Michigan Football, Fab Five And More

Comedians Randy and Jason Sklar went in detail about their road to Michigan, time spent with the Fab Five and how good this year's football team could be.

Eric Rutter

2020 Could Be Perfect Opportunity For Jim Harbaugh To Exceed Status Quo

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has had some rough breaks over the past few years, but that could all come to an end this season.

Eric Rutter

by

dieseldub

Michigan Picks Up Grad Transfer OL Willie Allen

The Wolverines added a big offensive lineman out of the transfer portal in Willie Allen, a former LSU and Louisiana blocker.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Debuts As 2.5 Point Underdog Against Minnesota

Michigan starts out the 2020 season as a 2.5 point underdog to Minnesota on the road. Is that a fair points spread?

Eric Rutter

Michigan First To The Party For 2022 QB Charlie Mirer

Michigan is the first program to offer 2022 quarterback Charlier Mirer, but they won't be the last.

BrandonBrown

Possible 2021 Commitment Forthcoming From Elite LB Branden Jennings

Michigan football is on the verge of landing another 2021 pledge, this time from one of the top linebackers in the country.

Eric Rutter

Sklar Brothers Took Extreme Measures To Watch Fab Five Battle Top-Ranked Duke

Michigan actually changed the seating arrangement at Crisler Arena to suit the Fab Five. That and more from Randy and Jason Sklar.

Eric Rutter