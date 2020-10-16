Michigan Heavily Recruiting 2022 Safety Treyveon Longmire

After picking up an offer from Michigan over the summer, 2022 Corbin (Ky.) High athlete Treyveon Longmire has kept in close contact with the Wolverines staff, and that communication has extended into his junior season.

In fact, Longmire tells Wolverine Digest that he talks to U-M safeties coach Bob Shoop "every week," so the two have grown close after the 6-2, 180-pound prospect landed his Michigan scholarship in August. The Wolverines, though, aren't the only Power Five school to show interest as both in-state programs Kentucky and Louisville are in hot pursuit as well.

As it pertains to U-M, Longmire is being recruited at safety for the time being, but he also shines on offense as a wide receiver for his high school team. With his size and length, Longmire is a dynamic option on the outside for the Redhounds, but many schools, including Michigan, see him in the secondary at the next level.

So far this season, Longmire has put together an impressive junior campaign on both sides of the ball. On offense, Longmire snagged a 74-yard pass out of the air for a touchdown to help his team win the game, and as a cornerback he's been rarely tested throughout the season.

At the moment, Michigan has offered 12 safeties that are still uncommitted, so Longmire is one of the more important defensive back targets on U-M's board given the frequency in which he communicated with Coach Shoop. The Wolverines are likely taking two safeties in the 2021 cycle, and the same could be true next year as well.

Not long after picking up his Michigan offer, Longmire spoke about how he really enjoyed the tradition that U-M offers and how it's been of the dominant programs for the majority of his childhood. Compared to Kentucky and Louisville, Michigan has a distinct advantage in this area, but the aforementioned competitors do have an upper hand in their proximity to his hometown.

As Longmire continues to put together a strong junior campaign, other Power Five schools are likely to enter the mix, but the fact that Michigan offered so early in the process is one factor that will stick with the rising 2022 defensive back.

Will that be enough for Longmire to strongly consider going to college at Michigan? What angles should the Wolverines play up in this recruitment? Let us know!