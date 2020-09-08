SI.com
WolverineDigest
HomeFootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/Baseball
Search

Previewing Four-Star Linebacker Tyler Martin's Upcoming Decision

BrandonBrown

Michigan offered Acton (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols inside linebacker Tyler Martin before he had even finished his eighth grade year, putting the Wolverines at or near the top of his list for the duration of his recruitment. Now, he's just days away from making a decision.

The 6-3, 245-pounder will choose between UMass, Syracuse, Nebraska, Dartmouth, Arkansas, Boston College, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt and Michigan, and the smart money is on the Wolverines.

Martin is the epitome of a football player. He's big, strong, hard nosed and really loves contact. He actually reminds me quite a bit of Ben Mason because of his size, strength, mentality and ability to play multiple positions on both sides of the ball.

Like Mason, Martin is a better athlete than you'd think given his stature, which shows up in the form of big plays. Whether it's tackles for loss, big hits at the line of scrimmage, pursuing ball carriers with bad intentions or even making impressive grabs and scoring touchdowns on offense, Martin just plays ball. He's been a big time target for Michigan for several years now because of those skills and the Wolverines recruited him aggressively as a result.

I've looked at Michigan as the favorite for Martin since I met him and his father in person more than two years ago for one reason — Don Brown. The veteran defensive coordinator is an absolute legend in Martin's neck of the woods and obviously appeals to tough, aggressive linebackers. After spending considerable time with Martin's father at a camp, I left thinking Michigan would land the junior linebacker.

Friday, we're going to find out if I was right. I'm betting I am.

THANKS FOR READING WOLVERINE DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan's Mark Schlissel Stands In The Way Of Big Ten Return

A powerful voice among Big Ten presidents, Michigan's Mark Schlissel controls the fate of football in 2020.

Steve Deace

by

WoodyHayes

In-State Michigan Targets Overjoyed By Return Of High School Football

Michigan high school players will hit the field for official practices today.

BrandonBrown

Michigan LB Commit Tyler McLaurin Shined At Labor Day Camp

Keeping his skills sharp, SI All-American candidate Tyler McLaurin worked out at the Next Level Athletic Labor Day Showcase and drew rave reviews.

Eric Rutter

by

kkingdavid2020

Michigan Offers No. 1 Player In 2022 Class

Over the weekend, Michigan offered a pair of 2022 defensive tackles, one of which is the top-ranked player in the entire class.

Eric Rutter

What Would've Happened Against Purdue?

Michigan should've played Purdue on Saturday inside The Big House.

BrandonBrown

Schedules Will Be Living Documents If Big Ten Brings Back Football

Throughout the entire COVID-19 debacle, finding a schedule and sticking to it may be the biggest challenge yet.

Eric Rutter

The Biggest Takeaway From The #LetThemPlay Rally

Even though there weren't thousands of people there, it felt like the #LetThemPlay rally on Saturday served its purpose.

BrandonBrown

#LetThemPlay Protest Takeaway: Michigan Players Want Answers

While schools across the country gear up for the college football season, the Michigan Wolverines are left wondering why they aren't doing the same.

Eric Rutter

by

WoodyHayes

Aidan Hutchinson Frustrated By President Schlissel's Decision

University of Michigan president Mark Schlissel voted to cancel football but has never seen what the players, coaches and staff are doing to stay safe.

BrandonBrown

An Open Letter to Kevin Warren: The Data Says Let Them Play

It's not too late for the Big Ten to reverse course and play football this fall.

Steve Deace

by

WoodyHayes