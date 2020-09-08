Previewing Four-Star Linebacker Tyler Martin's Upcoming Decision

Michigan offered Acton (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols inside linebacker Tyler Martin before he had even finished his eighth grade year, putting the Wolverines at or near the top of his list for the duration of his recruitment. Now, he's just days away from making a decision.

The 6-3, 245-pounder will choose between UMass, Syracuse, Nebraska, Dartmouth, Arkansas, Boston College, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt and Michigan, and the smart money is on the Wolverines.

Martin is the epitome of a football player. He's big, strong, hard nosed and really loves contact. He actually reminds me quite a bit of Ben Mason because of his size, strength, mentality and ability to play multiple positions on both sides of the ball.

Like Mason, Martin is a better athlete than you'd think given his stature, which shows up in the form of big plays. Whether it's tackles for loss, big hits at the line of scrimmage, pursuing ball carriers with bad intentions or even making impressive grabs and scoring touchdowns on offense, Martin just plays ball. He's been a big time target for Michigan for several years now because of those skills and the Wolverines recruited him aggressively as a result.

I've looked at Michigan as the favorite for Martin since I met him and his father in person more than two years ago for one reason — Don Brown. The veteran defensive coordinator is an absolute legend in Martin's neck of the woods and obviously appeals to tough, aggressive linebackers. After spending considerable time with Martin's father at a camp, I left thinking Michigan would land the junior linebacker.

Friday, we're going to find out if I was right. I'm betting I am.