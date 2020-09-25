Michigan Target Tyrell Henry Is A Playmaking Machine

As a sophomore, Roseville (Mich.) High athlete Tyrell Henry made a name for himself on offense with 50 catches, 600 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, and the Michigan coaching staff took notice, making him the first in-state wide receiver to land an offer from U-M.

“I was in like a shock,” Henry told Wolverine Digest. “I was just jumping up and down. I was happy. It was exciting.”

That scholarship marked offer No. 1 for Henry, and he's used that as motivation to continue his upward trajectory after blowing up on the recruiting trail. Right now, Henry has nearly 20 offers, and a variety of programs that are on the verge of offering are keeping touch.

According to Henry, the schools he hears the most from are Michigan State, Cincinnati, Nebraska, Pittsburgh and Howard but that he is receiving "love from everywhere." As it pertains to Michigan, Henry mentioned that he's kept in touch with the Wolverines staff in recent months, noting that he has texted with U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh regularly over that timespan.

“I feel like they’re doing a lot of good things,” Henry said of Michigan. “They’re trying to build their team up great. In the future, they’re going to have a great team and keep building and building.”

While most programs are interested in his ability as a receiver, Henry mentioned that he would love to play both ways in college, and Roseville head coach Vernard Snowden thinks he could make an impact on that side of the ball at the next level.

Based on early returns from Henry's junior campaign, it appears that he could have a future at wide receiver or safety depending on his future team's needs. Just this week, Henry helped lead the Panthers to a dominant 44-6 victory over Cousino yesterday.

In that outing, Henry logged two receiving touchdowns on offense, and he helped keep his side of the field clean on defense with multiple pass deflections. In fact, Henry said that the opposing team chose not to throw or run in his direction very often, so they must have studied the scouting report on the 6-1, 165-pound player.

The class of 2022 in Michigan is fairly strong, and though he's conservatively rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals.com, Henry looks to be one of the more avid playmakers in the group. So far, Michigan has demonstrated a clear favoritism to athletes in the 2021 class that can play multiple positions because they could potentially do the same in college. At the least, signing athletic prospects allows U-M to have more flexibility down the road in college, and Henry is a recruit that fits that bill perfectly.

What are your thoughts on Michigan's in-state recruiting in 2022 so far? Do you think in general Michigan needs more help at safety or wide receiver in the future? Let us know!