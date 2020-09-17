Michigan Makes The Cut For Top In-State Prospect Will Johnson

As of last night, Michigan is still in the running for Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South cornerback Will Johnson.

The 6-3, 190-pounder is considering the Wolverines along with Oklahoma, Penn State, Georgia, Stanford, Ohio State, Arizona State, Notre Dame, Alabama and USC — pretty much the who's who of college football.

With the Wolverines in Johnson's top group, and high school football back on the table in the state of Michigan, Johnson expects the Wolverine coaches to be at his games often. That, along with lines of communication being open as of September 1, U-M is definitely putting in the work for the talented in-state prospect.

"They're recruiting me pretty hard," Johnson said. "[The other day] I Facetimed with Coach [Jim] Harbaugh for about an hour and a half. It's nothing crazy yet but we're just talking and learning about each other. We're trying to build our relationship."

It turns out that the bulk of that 90-minute conversation was between Harbaugh and Johnson's parents. They all had a good chat, which is always important during the recruiting process.

As for when Johnson might cut things down again or make a decision, he's not close. He needs some things to change on the visit front, which we learned yesterday won't happen until at least January 1, 2021.

"I'm going to take my time with it," he said. "I'm not going to rush it especially with not being able to visit. Once I'm able to visit, that will help my decision so I can go see wherever I might want to go."