Wolverines Offer 2022 Offensive Lineman Collin Sadler

On Saturday, 2022 Greenville (S.C.) offensive lineman Collin Sadler picked up an offer from Michigan to cap off what has recently been an “explosive” recruiting period for the rising prospect.

Shortly after noon, Sadler hopped on the phone with Michigan offensive line coach Ed Warriner, who cut to the chase and extended an offer to the 6-6, 293-pound lineman.

“I had no clue what was going to happen,” Sadler told Wolverine Digest. “I just knew that I was supposed to call him, and then he started talking about my recruitment. That kind of led to the fact that they were going to offer me a scholarship.”

As a South Carolina native, Sadler admits that he has loosely followed the Wolverines’ program over the last few years but will be actively learning more about the school since he holds an offer.

One way that Sadler plans to become more acquainted with Michigan is to take an unofficial visit up to Ann Arbor once the quarantine has finished.

“I have never been a guy to be impressed by facilities or numbers or anything like that,” Sadler said. “At the end of the day, I’m looking for quality people and a quality program because ultimately I’m not going up there for the facilities. I have to spend four years there, so I am definitely looking forward to meeting the coaches and developing relationships with them.”

However, Sadler has had an extended look at the Michigan football team and how it operates after Amazon Prime featured the Wolverines staff in a series a couple years ago. This show left a positive impression on the now-offered 2022 lineman.

“I love everything about their coaching style and stuff like that, so I’m really looking forward to seeing them in person,” Sadler said.

In an ideal situation, Sadler says he would like to take a trip to each school that has offered him and to spend as much time as possible on those school’s campuses. Right now, Sadler sports 12 offers and recently added scholarships from Oregon, Tennessee and Georgia Tech.

It should come as no surprise, though, that Sadler is fielding high-level Division I offers before heading into his junior season after logging 112 pancakes last fall. Sadler is looking to shatter that number and help propel his team past the 3 round of the postseason for the first time in recent memory.

“I pride myself on being an aggressive player,” Sadler said. “I think I finish blocks well. I have been told I have great hip, ankle and knee bend. I believe I know how to play with leverage, but the main thing I am trying to capitalize on next year is the violence factor.”

From a recruiting standpoint, Sadler says that he can play each of the five positions on the offensive line, and this versatility should only help increase his profile as a rising prospect. But at the moment, Sadler has the making to develop into a quality left tackle should a school have a need at that position.

Right now, Michigan has one hard commit and one soft commit in its 2022 recruiting class, but Sadler is nowhere near ready to make a decision, so the Wolverines will need to keep recruiting the talented lineman in the meantime.

Collin Sadler is a quickly rising prospect in the 2022 class, and he now holds an offer from Michigan. As Sadler considers his future opportunities, where should the Wolverines focus in that recruiting cycle? Let us know!