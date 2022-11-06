No. 5 Michigan Stays Perfect, Moves To 9-0
After a slow start in Piscataway, Michigan continued its second its second half dominance in route to a 52-17 victory.
It wasn't the most ideal start, but the Michigan Wolverines continued their habit of dominating opponents in the second half. In fact, Michigan has now outscored its last four opponents by a combined score of 100-3 in the second half after Saturday night's performance.
After entering the half trailing by a score of 14-17, linebacker Mike Barrett notched two big interceptions - including a pick-six that put the Wolverines up 35-17 late in the third quarter. By the time it was all said and done, Michigan escaped Piscataway with a convincing 52-17 win.
Here are some noteworthy stats from Saturday night's contest:
Passing
- JJ McCarthy: 13/27, 151 YDs, 2 TDs
Rushing
- Blake Corum: 20 CAR, 109 YDs, 2 TDs
- Donovan Edwards: 15 CAR, 109 YDs
Receiving
- Donovan Edwards: 3 REC, 52 YDs, 1 TD
- Luke Schoonmaker: 2 REC, 16 YDs
- Ronnie Bell: 2 REC, 43 YDs
- Cornelius Johnson: 3 REC, 18 YDs, 1 TD
Defense
- Mike Barrett: 2 INTs, 1 TD
- Will Johnson: 1 TD (first career INT)
Special Teams
- Jake Moody FGs: 1/3, 33.3 percent