No. 5 Michigan Stays Perfect, Moves To 9-0

It wasn't the most ideal start, but the Michigan Wolverines continued their habit of dominating opponents in the second half. In fact, Michigan has now outscored its last four opponents by a combined score of 100-3 in the second half after Saturday night's performance.

After entering the half trailing by a score of 14-17, linebacker Mike Barrett notched two big interceptions - including a pick-six that put the Wolverines up 35-17 late in the third quarter. By the time it was all said and done, Michigan escaped Piscataway with a convincing 52-17 win.

Here are some noteworthy stats from Saturday night's contest:

Passing

JJ McCarthy: 13/27, 151 YDs, 2 TDs

Rushing

Blake Corum: 20 CAR, 109 YDs, 2 TDs

Donovan Edwards: 15 CAR, 109 YDs

Receiving

Donovan Edwards: 3 REC, 52 YDs, 1 TD

Luke Schoonmaker: 2 REC, 16 YDs

Ronnie Bell: 2 REC, 43 YDs

Cornelius Johnson: 3 REC, 18 YDs, 1 TD

Defense

Mike Barrett: 2 INTs, 1 TD

Will Johnson: 1 TD (first career INT)

Special Teams