Skip to main content

No. 5 Michigan Stays Perfect, Moves To 9-0

After a slow start in Piscataway, Michigan continued its second its second half dominance in route to a 52-17 victory.

It wasn't the most ideal start, but the Michigan Wolverines continued their habit of dominating opponents in the second half. In fact, Michigan has now outscored its last four opponents by a combined score of 100-3 in the second half after Saturday night's performance.

After entering the half trailing by a score of 14-17, linebacker Mike Barrett notched two big interceptions - including a pick-six that put the Wolverines up 35-17 late in the third quarter. By the time it was all said and done, Michigan escaped Piscataway with a convincing 52-17 win.

Here are some noteworthy stats from Saturday night's contest:

Passing

  • JJ McCarthy: 13/27, 151 YDs, 2 TDs

Rushing

Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • Blake Corum: 20 CAR, 109 YDs, 2 TDs
  • Donovan Edwards: 15 CAR, 109 YDs

Receiving

  • Donovan Edwards: 3 REC, 52 YDs, 1 TD
  • Luke Schoonmaker: 2 REC, 16 YDs
  • Ronnie Bell: 2 REC, 43 YDs
  • Cornelius Johnson: 3 REC, 18 YDs, 1 TD

Defense

  • Mike Barrett: 2 INTs, 1 TD
  • Will Johnson: 1 TD (first career INT)

Special Teams

  • Jake Moody FGs: 1/3, 33.3 percent

InShot_20221009_002734771
Football

No. 5 Michigan Stays Perfect, Moves To 9-0

By Christopher Breiler
blake corum
Football

Three Up/Three Down: Michigan Runs Away From Rutgers, Moves To 9-0

By Brandon Brown
aj henning rutgers
Football

Psychic Vibes: Five Specific Predictions For Michigan vs. Rutgers

By Brandon Brown
rutgers hub
Football

Make Your Pick: Michigan at Rutgers

By Brandon Brown
michigan greg schiano
Football

Michigan vs. Rutgers Preview, Over/Unders, Specific Game Predictions, Jim Harbaugh's Approach

By Brandon Brown
jj mccarthy blake corum
Football

Michigan vs. Rutgers, Fan-Led Wednesday, Blake Corum For Heisman, JJ McCarthy Downfield

By Brandon Brown
blake corum
Football

Blake Corum On Pace For Historic Season

By Christopher Breiler
InShot_20221002_181525026
Football

At 8-0, Michigan Can Still Get Better

By Joshua Messe