BREAKING: U-M Football Announces 2023 Schedule

The Michigan Wolverines announced the full schedule for the 2023 season via social media on Wednesday. Here's a look at the full slate of games:

September 2: vs ECU

September 9: vs UNLV

September 16: vs Bowling Green

September 23: vs Rutgers

September 30: at Nebraska

October 7: at Minnesota

October 14: vs Indiana

October 21: at Michigan State

November 4: vs Purdue

November 11: at Penn State

November 18: at Maryland

November 25: vs Ohio State