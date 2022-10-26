BREAKING: U-M Football Announces 2023 Schedule
Michigan Football's full schedule for the 2023 season was announced on Wednesday.
The Michigan Wolverines announced the full schedule for the 2023 season via social media on Wednesday. Here's a look at the full slate of games:
- September 2: vs ECU
- September 9: vs UNLV
- September 16: vs Bowling Green
- September 23: vs Rutgers
- September 30: at Nebraska
- October 7: at Minnesota
- October 14: vs Indiana
- October 21: at Michigan State
- November 4: vs Purdue
- November 11: at Penn State
- November 18: at Maryland
- November 25: vs Ohio State
