Staff Predictions: Week 1 At Minnesota

On the eve of No. 18 Michigan's Week 1 battle with No. 21 Minnesota, Wolverine Digest's staff got together to compile a batch of predictions for how the game might turn out.

With a new starting quarterback and mostly new offensive line, Michigan has a boatload of question marks on offense before even transitioning to the defense, most notably the secondary.

Minnesota, on the other hand, has a lot more continuity on offense, but the Gophers will be replacing several key members of last year's front seven as well. So, how will all of this shake out under the bright lights on Saturday?

Brandon Brown: I know Minnesota was good last year and I know they won 11 games, but I still just can't get on board with the Gophers being able to beat Michigan. I can't do it.

Michigan hasn't lost to Minnesota since 2014 and has only lost to them three times since I've been alive. I'm 36 years old.

I know Gopher quarterback Tanner Morgan can spin it and with Rashod Bateman back he has one of the best receivers in the Big Ten to throw it to, but I still can't see Minnesota moving up and down the field against what should be a very good, very fast Michigan defense.

None of us know what U-M's offense will look like yet but I think it has the chance to be pretty explosive. If the O-line can keep it together, they'll score. I think Ed Warinner will have his unit ready and it will lead to a close win by the Wolverines — 38-31.

Eric Rutter: I think this game will be about as even as they come for a season opener. Minnesota has a lethal passing attack, and the secondary is where Michigan is the most vulnerable. U-M will be starting Vincent Gray and another newbie at the two cornerback spots, and Dax Hill is moving into his first season of regular starting duty.

As for Michigan, the running game is expected to be a strength, and the Wolverines would be wise to rely on their stable of backs early and often against a Gophers squad that has four new starters between the defensive line and linebackers.

Since each team's strength plays into the others weakness, it should be a relatively high scoring affair, at least by Big Ten standards. It might not be fair to say the team with the last possession wins, though I do believe it will be a one score contest with Michigan edging out a narrow 35-28 victory on the road to open the season.

Michael Spath: I've discussed this a few times, but my biggest fear is that Michigan doesn't embrace the way offense is played in 2020 and instead tries to win with a ball-control, manage-the-game approach. If that occurs, U-M will lose because Minnesota will throw and throw and throw, and the Golden Gophers will create enough big plays to put up 24+ points.

I'm holding out hope that Jim Harbaugh and Josh Gattis will eventually turn sophomore QB Joe Milton loose in this one, but will it be too late? For Week 1, I'll keep my optimism intact and say that they figure it out early enough for Michigan to put up big numbers. In that scenario, the Wolverines have too much firepower for the Maroon and Gold to keep up with. Give me Michigan 42-28.

Steve Deace: With all the uncertainty for each team (inexperience for Michigan, Covid for Minnesota) on top of the chilly weather and long layoff, I could see this one starting off slow for at least one if not both. Harbaugh has a good record against teams outside the top 10, but not a good record against ranked teams on the road (as we all painfully know). Everyone keeps talking about underdogs ruling this season in college football, and they are covering 56% for the season. However, in matchups of ranked teams like this one is, the favorite is 10-1 ATS and overall. Before the Covid uncertainty, I was on Minnesota pulling the upset all along. Now, I’ll say Michigan ekes out a somewhat ugly win in prime time — Michigan 24, Minnesota 21

Jake Sage: Michigan is 0-7 on the road against top 20 opponents in the Harbaugh era, so it is hard to predict that this week will be any different. The Wolverines offense is extremely inexperienced, relying heavily on its sophomores at the skill positions. With Michigan starting four new offensive linemen, losing five of its top seven pass catchers from a year ago and Joe Milton making his first career collegiate start, the offense will likely make a few costly mistakes in the opener.

Experience is certainly not on the Wolverines side, as Minnesota returns its quarterback Tanner Morgan, who led the conference in passing yards per game a season ago, and star wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who was named the Big Ten's Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year in 2019. Bateman is going to be very hard for the Wolverines to stop, as he will have the size advantage, weighing 20 pounds more than his likely cornerback matchup, Vincent Gray.

With Bateman a potential matchup nightmare, the Wolverines recent track record of not playing well on the road in big games, and experience favoring the Gophers, all signs point to the Little Brown Jug not making its way back to Ann Arbor this season.

Minnesota 31, Michigan 20

