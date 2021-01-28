LOOK: Nico Collins Is Balling Out During Senior Bowl Practices

Even with a little rust, Nico Collins is showing why he's one of the top wide receivers in the NFL Draft.

The 2020 football season was tough for many reasons, including the fact that the Michigan fans never got to see standout wide receiver Nico Collins properly finish out his career in Ann Arbor. Collins opted out of the 2020 season due to the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and instead chose to focus his efforts on the 2021 NFL Draft.

Leading up to the 2020 season, word began to circulate that Collins was making significant improvements physically during the offseason. Michigan Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis shared a tweet indicating that Collins had run a 4.46 forty, had slimmed down and was fully healthy. With 2020 season approaching, word got out that Nico Collins would be wearing the famed No. 1 jersey - a number made legendary by players like Anthony Carter and Braylon Edwards.

So far, Collins has made several spectacular catches during the week-long practice and is proving why he should be considered one of the top wide receivers in the draft. Not only has he proven to be a deep threat who can win the 50/50 ball, his footwork, quickness and route running is also much improved from 2019. Collins official measurements were also impressive - coming in at 6-4, 215 pounds, 7 foot, 9 inch wingspan and a hand size of 9 ⅜ inches.



Though Michigan fans never got to see the upgraded version of Nico Collins, they’re starting to get a peek of what they missed out on during the 2020 season.

While Collins has made some spectacular catches, he's also showed some signs of rust - as noted by Dan Brugler of The Athletic:

"The rust factor was obvious for several players who didn’t see a snap in 2020 — and it will be important to track their progress (or lack thereof) throughout the week," wrote Brugler. "...Michigan WR Nico Collins had trouble detaching from coverage off the line but was able to gain separation over the top once he could stretch out his stride."

Due to the fact that Collins doesn’t have any film from the 2020 college football season, it’s crucial he has a great week of practice and shows what he is fully capable of during the game this weekend.

“He didn’t get to play, really,” McShay said on ESPN’s First Draft podcast. “But you go back after opting out this past year, he had a first- or second-round grade coming into the year. He had averaged 19.7 yards in 2019 at Michigan and just opted out this year. We haven’t been able to see him. To know that he’s going to come out and show his skills with all these other big-time receivers and tight ends is going to be fun to watch.”

Collins is joined by former Wolverines Camaron Cheeseman (long snapper), Chris Evans (running back), Ben Mason (fullback) and Ambry Thomas (cornerback).

You can catch the former Wolverines in action this Saturday, January 30th during the 2021 Senior Bowl on the NFL Network at 2:30 pm EST.