Leaving A Legacy: What's At Stake For Michigan's Football Seniors (Offense)

Chris Evans: In his career, Evans has rushed for 1,722 yards and 14 touchdowns, averaging 5.7 yards per rush. He has added 392 yards and 2 TDs on 40 catches for a total of 2,114 yards from scrimmage and 16 scores on 344 touches (6.1 yards per offensive play). Evans needs about 600 yards combined rushing/receiving to rank in the Top 15 all time at Michigan in that category (and 1,000 to rank in the Top 10).

Heading into a senior season averaging about 700 yards from scrimmage per season, those numbers seem very doable. But this isn't an average situation. Evans sat out the 2019 season after being removed from school for an academic violation. The 5-11, 216-pounder worked his back into the good graces of the U-M coaching staff (first by getting re-admitted to the university) and will supposedly have no restrictions when he competes for playing time in the fall.

When he left, however, he was the clear No. 2 running back to Karan Higdon but he returns with two competent ball carriers - sophomore Hassan Haskins and Zach Charbonnet - plus early-enrolled freshman Blake Corum that he must compete with for opportunities.

If Evans carves out a niche or establishes him as the No. 1 back that he failed to become from 2016-18, his legacy will be the ultimate redemption. If he ends up third fourth on the depth chart, barely making a dent, then he'll likely be remembered as a player whose talent was never full harnessed by both the coaching staff and because of his own faults.

Ben Mason: One of the most ferocious and physical blocking backs Michigan has ever had, Mason was poised to join the long line of celebrated fullbacks at U-M after his first two seasons in Ann Arbor. Then Josh Gattis arrived, dramatically overhauled the offense and left Mason without a role, prompting a position switch to defensive tackle.

Undersized, the 6-3, 270-pounder was a non-factor along the defensive line, recording just seven tackles before the Wolverines' staff got creative and found a way to re-incorporate Mason into the Michigan offense as a fullback and H-Back.

Mason could be a receiving option out of the backfield in 2020 as an added wrinkle for the Maize and Blue- though he has just one career reception - and he'll probably earn 10 snaps per game in a blocking role, but unfortunately for Mason, the type of player he is has become largely redundant in today's game, leaving his legacy resigned to two seasons of devastating blocks and short-yardage rushing success.

Nico Collins: Collins' 19.7 yards per reception in 2019 represents the second-best average by a Michigan wide receiver in the 21st century, as he demonstrated - like the Wolverine that ranks No. 1, Junior Hemingway (20.6-yard average in 2011) - that defenses can't stop him on deep balls (16 of his 75 receptions over the past two seasons went for 25+ yards) or shots inside the red zone (five of his six career receptions inside the 20-yard are for TDs).

Unfortunately, Collins has been underutilized for two consecutive seasons, finishing with 38 and 37 grabs, respectively, leaving him 22 catches shy of 100 career receptions. He'll get there in 2020 but will he blow by it and secure his place as one of U-M's all-time greats (for which the talent is there)? Or will he fall short of realizing his full potential (through no fault of his own)? The 6-4, 222-pounder's defining campaign is coming.

Nick Eubanks: Of the offensive players profiled, I think Eubanks has the most intact legacy after showcasing what he's capable of as a receiving tight end last year, recording 25 catches for 243 yards and five touchdowns. Sure, those numbers could (and should) go up in 2020, and with a 30-catch season he would rank among the Top 8 Michigan tight ends of all time (by receptions), but what Eubanks has established is he's a very good pass-catching TE, dangerous in the red zone, and a slightly-better-than-average blocker when he's engaged mentally to be so.

If he had a monster senior season, he could make the case as one of U-M's greatest tight ends, but he probably won't surpass Jerame Tuman, Jim Mandich or Jake Butt. He's in the solid Top 12-20 range presently, and the only question is how high does he rise? The 6-5, 256-pounder is strong after the catch, a legit threat near the goal line - four of his five red-zone grabs in 2019 went for scores - and with his athleticism and speed can be more of a "big-play" target (11 of his 35 career receptions have gone for 15+ and six of the 35 have gone for 25+).

