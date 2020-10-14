Shaun Nua Breaks Down Interior Line Depth

Heading into the 2020 season I would've said that interior defensive line depth was a concern for the Wolverines but after hearing defensive coordinator Don Brown and defensive line coach Shaun Nua talk about different guys being able to contribute in there it now seems like a strength.

Mainstays like fifth-year senior Carlo Kemp and sophomore Christopher Hinton are going to do what they do, but redshirt junior Donovan Jeter, sophomore Mazi Smith and a few others are ready to contribute per Nua.