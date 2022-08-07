The Three Most Interesting Things Sherrone Moore Said: Aug. 7, 2022

Sherrone Moore has climbed the coaching ranks ladder quickly and is now Michigan's offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator. The 36-year old kicked off media availabilities earlier today as fall camp is now in full swing. Moore spoke about several topics but it was his information about transfer center Olu Oluwatimi and Erick All that stuck out. He also named a starter at right tackle.

"When [Olu Oluwatimi] came here it was like he's been here for four years already."

As good as Michigan's offensive line and center Andrew Vastardis were last year, I think they're going to be markedly better this year and it's because of Oluwatimi, who apparently has slid right into the starting role without so much as a hiccup. Oluwatimi has been billed as one of the best interior linemen in the country and Moore seemed to agree citing his strength, experience and overall approach to the job as reasons why he's going to be really, really good for U-M this year. I never get excited about offensive linemen, especially centers, but I think Olu is going to be a huge part of a dominant unit this fall.

"Trente [Jones] ended the spring as the starter and entered camp as the starter."

Well there you have it. We don't usually get such definitive information when it comes to position battles, which leads me to believe that Jones is killing it at right tackle. Andrew Stueber was solid there last year, and certainly bigger than Jones at 6-7, 338 pounds compared to 6-4, 311, but Jones is much more mobile and athletic and is by no means undersized. The addition of Jones' athleticism at right tackle, and Oluwatimi's overall ability at center, coupled with the abilities of the returners — left tackle Ryan Hayes, left guard Trevor Keegan and right guard Zak Zinter — has me seeing this offensive line being considerably better than last year's unit. Scary.

"[Erick All] is going to play at the next level for a long time."

I agree, and he's going to be in his bag this fall. Moore went on to call All a "grown man" who now weighs 260 pounds, which is bigger than Luke Schoonmaker and the same size as former offensive lineman turned tight end Joel Honigford. All was the first player off the bus at the Army National Guard event a few weeks ago and he was noticeably bigger and thicker than he was last year. He's also back to 100% after dealing with a nagging ankle injury last season, which means he's going to be at full speed when it comes to running, and full strength when it comes to blocking. All said at Big Ten Media Days that he never even entertained the idea of leaving early last year and is completely focused on dominating this year as a senior. Again, scary.