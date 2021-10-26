    • October 26, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/BaseballSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Michigan State Week, Jim Harbaugh's Comments, Burning Questions, ESPN Gameday

    It's officially the biggest week of the season for Michigan football.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Michigan vs. Michigan State always has a little stank on it but this year is on another level. Both teams are 7-0, ranked inside the top ten and ready to prove they belong.

    Neither team has beaten a top flight opponent but, 7-0 is 7-0. There are some legitimate questions surrounding each team but both programs are confident and think they can beat the other. We're all going to know what each program is made of come Saturday, and the entire state of Michigan is ready for it.

    jim harbaugh mel tucker
    Football

    Michigan State Week, Jim Harbaugh's Comments, Burning Questions, ESPN Gameday

    1 minute ago
    jim harbaugh
    Football

    The Most Interesting Things Jim Harbaugh Said Ahead Of Michigan State Game

    8 hours ago
    1634506694202
    Football

    College Gameday Location Announced

    10 hours ago
    watch-jim-harbaugh-snubs-espns-molly-mcgrath-on (1)
    Football

    Can Harbaugh And Michigan Finally Change The Narrative?

    12 hours ago
    michigan football recruiting
    Recruiting

    Michigan Commit Visits ACC School

    Oct 24, 2021
    InShot_20211013_111203538
    Football

    We're All Seeing The Same Thing, Right?

    Oct 24, 2021
    jim harbaugh
    Football

    The Most Interesting Things Jim Harbaugh Said After Beating Northwestern

    Oct 23, 2021
    blake corum
    Football

    Three Up/Three Down: Michigan Beats Northwestern, Moves To 7-0

    Oct 23, 2021