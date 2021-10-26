Michigan State Week, Jim Harbaugh's Comments, Burning Questions, ESPN Gameday

Michigan vs. Michigan State always has a little stank on it but this year is on another level. Both teams are 7-0, ranked inside the top ten and ready to prove they belong.

Neither team has beaten a top flight opponent but, 7-0 is 7-0. There are some legitimate questions surrounding each team but both programs are confident and think they can beat the other. We're all going to know what each program is made of come Saturday, and the entire state of Michigan is ready for it.