It's Time To Bring Paul Home

When the Michigan State Spartans (3-4) arrive at the Big House for Saturday's matchup with the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines (7-0), it will mark 728 days since the Paul Bunyan trophy was last seen in Ann Arbor.

During Mel Tucker's first year as head coach with MSU, and with the Wolverines pegged as a 21.5 point favorite, the Spartans marched into Michigan Stadium and left with the Paul Bunyan trophy in-hand. When the two programs met again in 2021, the Spartans retained possession of the Paul Bunyan trophy by knocking off the Wolverines - and did so once again as the underdog.

This Saturday's contest will mark the 114th meeting between the two programs and both will be entering the matchup in familiar territory. For heavily-favored Michigan, the expectation is a dominant win that keeps the Wolverines on a pathway to Indy and beyond. For Michigan State, the expectation is to play spoiler to the Wolverines hopes and dreams. While the Spartans certainly don't have the horses they had last season (hello Kenneth Walker III), they have found a way to make things difficult for the Wolverines year in and year out - regardless of what the records may be at the time. In fact, Michigan State has won six of the last nine matchups against Michigan - including two straight under current head coach Mel Tucker.

In 2021, the Wolverines found a way to destroy nearly every negative narrative that had surrounded the program during Harbaugh's tenure. From the inability to beat Ohio State to the assertion that Harbaugh would never win a conference championship in Ann Arbor, Michigan silenced the critics and doubters in nearly every single way...except one.

On Saturday, Tucker and the Spartans have the opportunity to make it three-straight over Harbaugh and the Wolverines. A win over Michigan would almost certainly make up for any other shortcomings that Mel Tucker might encounter during the remainder of the 2022 season. For Michigan, a loss would undoubtedly lead to another negative narrative about Michigan's inability to beat Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans - and Michigan can't let that happen.

Put simply, it's time to bring Paul home.