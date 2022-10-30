Skip to main content

Classless Spartans Jump Michigan Player In Tunnel

Several Michigan State players can be seen hitting, punching, shoving and jumping a Michigan player after the game in the tunnel.

In the immediate aftermath of Michigan beating Michigan State, 29-7, the two teams locked up in the tunnel. Well, one team vs. one player. In the footage below, you can see at least 10 Spartans jumping and beating up on cornerback Ja'Den McBurrows.

There isn't much that needs to be said about the footage. It's unclear exactly how it happened, but it is very clearly several Spartans against one Wolverine. The display is classless and deplorable behavior after getting beatdown on the field.

