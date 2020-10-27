Ben Mason, Michigan Has Utmost Confidence In Joe Milton

Though it may be difficult to succeed as a quarterback in your first start on the road against a ranked opponent, Michigan junior Joe Milton did just that over the weekend.

Milton came out of the gate slinging the football around, and he kept doing so until Michigan had acquired a 49-24 lead, which was the game's final score. In his first start, Milton went 15-for-22 for 225 yards and one touchdown while adding 52 yards and another score on the ground. These numbers may sound impressive and efficient to most, but it is more of the same from what Milton has displayed during fall camp.

U-M fullback Ben Mason is one of the players who has had a front row seat to Milton's development over the years. When Milton first arrived on campus, he clearly had a strong arm and was physically gifted, but he had not yet demonstrated a command of the Wolverines' playbook and some of his passes were a bit errant. But over time, Milton has been able to refine his game and showed that he was in control from start to finish on Saturday.

"Joe is a tremendous leader on this team, and everyone has a huge amount of respect for him because everyone just sees the way he works, and we've seen what he's been through here over the years," Milton said on Tuesday. "He's been waiting for this opportunity. I'm so glad it's finally came because he's going to make the most of it. You can just see it in his eyes. As far as his talent goes, we are going to see that as the game continues."

There is a big difference from performing during a practice setting and doing so on Saturdays, but Milton solidified his position as the QB1 on Michigan's squad with the way he executed against Minnesota.

Now, Milton and the rest of their teammate are turning their collective attention to Michigan State has U-M has another rivalry game on the docket this weekend.

"What it means to me, the Michigan State - Michigan rivalry is I play on the Michigan football team," Mason said. "There is a lot of tradition. What happens in this game, there is lot of people that will be impacted based on the outcome of that game. We are going to do everything we can to make former players and fans proud."

As Mason stated, the battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy is always a heavily contested matchup between the two teams. In the mid-2010s, Michigan State held an upper hand by winning a series of dramatic games, but the Wolverines have tipped the scales back in their favor and have won three of the last four meetings.

Mason and Milton are both committed to extending Michigan's 71-36-5 advantage in the overall series, and kickoff for the game will come at Noon this Saturday.

How do you think the game is going to unfold? Will Michigan log another high-scoring victory on Saturday with Milton at the helm? Let us know!