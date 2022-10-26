Donovan Edwards With An Extremely Strong Message Ahead Of MSU Game

Both Michigan and Michigan State had an extra week to prepare for each other, which also means that every player had an extra week to think about everyone standing on the opposite sideline. One of those players who tends to be a thinker as well as an outspoken individual, is Donovan Edwards. As an in-state product, the sophomore running back knows a lot of Spartans and that certainly has his emotions running hot this week.

“We’re going to win; we’re going to win, and we’re going to leave them a no-mercy kind of deal," Edwards recently said on Jon Jansen's podcast. "That’s what we want to do. We want to bring Paul [Bunyan] back. We know what we have to do this week. Everybody is laser focused, locked in."

Edwards didn't carry the ball against the Spartans last year as a true freshman, but that doesn't matter. He knows the rivalry, he's put in the sweat equity and he knows that everyone on his team is gearing up for a battle.

"Coach Harbaugh is 0-2 against Mel Tucker," Edwards explained. "We want to bring Paul back to Michigan. We’re going to do whatever it takes."

It's not a surprise, but everyone in Ann Arbor is singing the same tune. Head coach Jim Harbaugh openly admitted, "I'm not going to lie to you, I really want to win it." In-state guys Ryan Hayes and Mazi Smith both calmly talked about how pissed off they were after last year's loss. Florida native Jaylen Harrell sat in silence on the bus ride home from East Lansing last season. It doesn't matter which Wolverine you ask — they are all foaming at the mouth ahead of Saturday's matchup.

