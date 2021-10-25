    • October 25, 2021
    College Gameday Location Announced

    Michigan vs. Michigan State is shaping up to be one of the games of the year.
    It's not exactly a surprise, but we now know that ESPN Gameday will be in East Lansing for the huge top-ten showdown between Michigan and Michigan State.

    Gameday has not been in Michigan since Oct. 13, 2018, for Michigan vs. Wisconsin, which was a top-15 matchup at the time. The famous crew hasn't been in East Lansing since the Spartans took on Oregon on Sept. 12, 2015 for a top-ten matchup.

    It's obviously a big deal that Gameday will be in attendance, but it's an even bigger deal because Fox's Big Noon Kickoff will also be in town. Adding to the intrigue is the proximity of the two sets. Per reports, Fox will be set up at the STEM facility and ESPN will be at Ralph Young Field.

    east lansing map

    There's no other way to put it: this is your big boy.

