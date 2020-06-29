WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Betting Odds For Attendance At The Big House

BrandonBrown

You can bet on pretty much anything involving sports and the pandemic-affected crowd sizes are one of the latest bettable numbers according to SportsBettingDime.com.

With exactly two months remaining before the August 29 scheduled kick-off of the 2020-21 college football season, the odds-makers at SportsBettingDime.com, have set the over/under at 13.62 million fans attending FBS Division I games this season – a 63% decrease from the 36,831,692 fans that attended 888 regular season and bowl games last year. The odds-makers project the Pac-12 will have a 72% attendance decline from 2019, while SEC game attendance is projected to decline by 55%. But, the odds-makers have set the over/under for the largest game attendance at 101,001 just in case things change between now and January.

Over/Under Average Attendance

1. Michigan: 38,850 (35% of 2019 avg)
2. Penn State: 40,128 (38% of 2019)
3. Ohio State: 32,999 (32% of 2019)
4. Texas A&M: 44,700 (44% of 2019)
5. Alabama: 43,470 (43% of 2019)
6. LSU: 43,340 (43% of 2019)
7. Texas: 42,370 (44% of 2019)
8. Nebraska: 49,140 (55% of 2019)
9. Georgia: 42,700 (46% of 2019)
10. Tennessee: 43,970 (50% of 2019)

If there are only 38,850 people inside Michigan Stadium, that's just over 36% capacity. That would obviously break the streak of crowds exceeding 100,000, which dates all the way back to 1975. It's clear that a lot of things are changing in 2020 due to COVID-19, and killing that streak would be a big one.

What do you think it will look like and how would you bet it? What does 38,000 people in The Big House look like? If 38,850 was the number for the season opener, would you take the over or the under?

It's an interesting topic because right now it's hypothetical, but will likely become a reality in due time. We know the stadiums aren't going to be filled to capacity, but how extreme do the limitations need to be? How hard will everyone try to make sure the games take place at all?

There are a ton of questions and not many answers at this time, which is why it's fun to discuss. Do so in the comments section below until we know for real.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan Target Film Study: Kamonte Grimes

Versatile three-star prospect Kamonte Grimes recently placed Michigan into his final five, and the Michigan coaching staff reportedly prefer the talented prospect on defense.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Basketball Eyeing Jaden Bradley, Other Top 2022 Prospects

With the 2022 contact period underway, Michigan basketball has already targeted several elite players across the country, both within the state's borders and further away.

Eric Rutter

Sports Illustrated's 'America, Realigned': Where Does Michigan Fall?

We still don't know what college sports will look like in the era of the coronavirus. But Sports Illustrated senior writer Pat Forde believes college football should look different no matter what happens. SI host Robin Lundberg talked with Forde about his realignment plan which would expand the College Football Playoff, assign teams in a sensible way geographically, and have inner division play creating new rivalries.

BrandonBrown

2020 Would Be A Great Season For Michigan Football If ...

The 10 things that need to happen for 2020 to be labeled a great season, including the health of the Wolverines players and coaches.

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Giles Jackson In 2020

Giles Jackson has a chance to take a big leap in 2020.

BrandonBrown

J.J. McCarthy set to Represent Michigan in Elite 11 Finals

This week, J.J. McCarthy will become the ninth future Michigan quarterback to participate in the Elite 11, and he may have a strong case to walk away with MVP honors when all is said and done.

Eric Rutter

Will Tschetter: What isn't there to Like about Michigan?

Michigan is doing everything right with standout power forward Will Tschetter.

BrandonBrown

Michigan an Early Contender for 2022 Four-Star Running Back Antonio Martin

After a dominant sophomore season, Antonio Martin has picked up numerous Power 5 offers, but he says his Michigan scholarship was special.

Eric Rutter

Three New Names: Michigan State Spartans

As Michigan State goes through a coaching change, new players are going to need to step up in order to smooth the transition.

BrandonBrown

by

CJK5H

Five-Star Center Chet Holmgren puts Michigan in Final Seven

The No. 1 center in the 2021 class, Chet Holmgren, trimmed his list down to seven schools, and Michigan made the cut.

Eric Rutter