Former NFL Coach Tells Story Of Passing On Tom Brady

Can you imagine taking TWO quarterbacks instead of Tom Brady in the 2000 NFL Draft?
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Former Atlanta Falcons head coach Jim Mora Jr. was on the San Francisco 49ers staff in 2000 while Bill Walsh was running the show as the general manager. Mora tells a story about some quarterback from Michigan named Tom Brady coming in for a private workout only to be passed on by Walsh. The Niners took not one, but two quarterbacks ahead of Brady, and the rest is history. 

Mora also recalls Brady's approach to preparing for a playoff game while he was the head coach at UCLA. You simply can't enough of these stories about Tom Brady.

