Remember Tom Brady As A Michigan Wolverine

It's been so long since Tom Brady wore the winged helmet that sometimes we forget what he even looked like in the No. 10 jersey. Before he was a seven-time Super Bowl champion, five-time Super Bowl MVP and three-time NFL MVP, the greatest quarterback of all time was a scrapper trying to find his way at U-M.

Back in 2016, Brady returned to the field inside Michigan Stadium for the first time in 17 years as an honorary captain for U-M's third game of the season against Colorado. The former U-M quarterback played catch with another former U-M quarterback — Jim Harbaugh — as the two chatted and palled around for a while during pre-game warmups.

When Brady as at Michigan as a member of the active roster, he battled for everything he ever got. He's delivered that message time and time again when speaking about his years in Ann Arbor and maintains that his time on State Street drove him to greatness. In Brady's four years at Michigan, the Wolverines went 40-9, including a 20-5 record when the GOAT moved into a starting role as a junior and senior. Michigan went 10-3 in 1998 and 10-2 in 1999. Brady's career stats at Michigan aren't eye popping, but he left on a very high note and certainly made his mark as a starter.

With his retirement now official, Brady is ready to embark on the next chapter of his life. Brady is famously married to Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen and the two of them have two children together, so being a "normal" dad and family man will certainly be a big part of his retirement.

He also recently launched BRADY, an athletic clothing line that performs across all activities. Per the website, BRADY™ is the first technical apparel brand to apply two decades of pro sports level innovation and engineering to create a system of clothing that performs across every activity.

With over 3 years in development, our fabrics and materials fuse natural elements with cutting-edge technology. Designed with the body in mind. Built to move, breathe, and sweat while you compete, live and recover.

Created to inspire you to be your best, because whatever you do, life is a sport. We call our philosophy Lifeletics™.

Bringing together their collective experience in sports, design and manufacturing. BRADY™ is founded by Tom Brady, Jens Grede and Dao-Yi Chow.

Brady's brand has partnered with several athletes across several levels and sports, including Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara. The new NIL movement has allowed players like McNamara to ink deals with companies and profit off of their name, image and likeness.

From now on we'll probably see Brady sporting active wear and shades instead of a helmet and shoulder pads, but no matter what he does in the future, his past will always be maize and blue.