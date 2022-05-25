Skip to main content

VIDEO: Incredible Footage Of Tom Brady Hitting Hole-In-One

The greatest NFL quarterback of all-time just put out one of the greatest golf videos of all-time - and it's a must-see.

Life is good for Tom Brady, but you already knew that. 

The 44 year-old quarterback is set to enter his 23rd season in the NFL and is still considered to be at the top of his game. When he's not winning Super Bowls or hanging out with his family and super model wife, Brady is apparently out on the golf course dropping dimes.

Not only did Brady get the hole-in-one in the video below, he just happened to capture the entire shot with some of the most incredible drone footage you'll ever see.

 

