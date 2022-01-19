Tom Brady Isn't Human

Tom Brady is defying all odds as he lights up the NFL into his mid-40s.

Man, oh man are Michigan fans glad that Tom Brady was a Wolverine. He's the GOAT, a forever legend and someone U-M fans can always fall back on whenever they need a trump card in a college sports related argument. And the reasons and accolades keep piling up.

At the ripe old age of 44, Brady led the NFL this year in passing yards and touchdowns. It's really crazy and seemingly impossible to play as well as he is at his age. It's never been done before and likely will never be done again. He says he wants to play until he's 50 and he might freakin do it.

This weekend, a couple of Brady nuggets started to circulate that reinforce just how special Brady is. Frankly, he might be an alien.

The first being that Brady is older than all of the opposing coaches left in the NFC playoff bracket.

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan are both 42, while Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is just 35. All are running successful NFL teams while Brady is tossing touchdown passes and taking sacks. Insane.

Additionally, and probably even more mind blowing, is just how productive Brady has been late in his career. Former Dallas Cowboys superstar, three-time Super Bowl champion and Hall of Famer Troy Aikman is viewed as one of the best quarterbacks to ever do it. Over the course of his entire 12-year career, Aikman threw 188 total touchdown passes. Brady has thrown the same number of TDs — SINCE HE TURNED 40 YEARS OLD.

That is absolutely bananas. Brady is literally playing like he's in his mid-20s and his physical prime as he approaches half a century. To be this good at this age is truly hard to comprehend.

Brady and the Buccaneers won the Super Bowl last year and are hot right now, but they certainly have their work cut out for them this weekend as they prepare to host Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams. The Bucs are favored by just three points in what looks like one of the most intriguing playoff matchups of the weekend. The game will take place in Tampa on Sunday at 3 pm.