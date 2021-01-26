Tom Brady: Ten Super Bowl Appearances, Ten Mind-Blowing Stats

The sports world continues to watch in awe as Tom Brady beats the odds, shatters records and cements himself as the greatest to ever do it.

As Tom Brady prepares for his 10th Super Bowl appearance in less than two weeks, we take a look at some of the incredible stats he's put together on the NFL's biggest stage. From single game records, career records, appeances and awards, Brady has taken the top spot in nearly every statistical category. After looking at some of these numbers, there's absolutely no question that Tom Brady is the greatest NFL player of all-time.

Patrick Mahomes was six years old and in kindergarten when Tom Brady won his first Super Bowl at the age of 24.

When Tom Brady takes the field for Super Bowl LV, it will be the 10th Super Bowl he’s started in. The next closest is John Elway with just five Super Bowl starts.

Tom Brady has a 6-3 Super Bowl record, meaning he’s won more Super Bowls than John Elway has participated in.

Tom Brady’s 10th Super Bowl start is more than Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger, Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers combined (9).

Tom Brady has played in 18 percent of all Super Bowls.

Tom Brady has played in 48 percent of all Super Bowls since he was drafted in the 2000 NFL Draft.

Tom Brady has played in 14 conference championship games and has 33 playoff wins. Joe Montana is second on the list with 16 playoff wins.

Tom Brady currently holds the record for most Super Bowl MVP’s (4). Next in line is Joe Montana (3), Bart Starr (2), Terry Bradshaw (2) and Eli Manning (2).

Tom Brady holds single-game Super Bowl records in pass attempts (62), passes completed (43) and passing yards (505).

Tom Brady holds career Super Bowl records in pass attempts (392), completions (256), passing yards (2,838) and passing touchdowns (18).

Brady will obviously have the opportunity to add to these numbers in just under two weeks, further solidifying his place in history as the greatest player NFL player of all-time.