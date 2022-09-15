Skip to main content

Michigan vs. UConn, JJ McCarthy's Second Start, Jim Harbaugh In Week 3, Fan-Led Wednesday

Michigan is working toward 3-0 and will likely get there against a severely outmatched UConn team.

Michigan fans now know that JJ McCarthy will be running the show on offense as the starting quarterback. He played 11 snaps against Colorado State and flashed some greatness as a runner, then played 27 snaps against Hawaii in his first start and was basically flawless as a signal caller. Now, he'll run the offense against a 47-point underdog in UConn. Michigan fans everywhere are anxious to watch No. 9 play again.

We also talk about Cade McNamara's future at Michigan or possibly elsewhere, the plethora of weapons at McCarthy's disposal and how much we'll see from them and obviously the defense, which has been pretty damn impressive through two weeks, albeit against inferior opponents. All of that and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

andrel anthony jj mccarthy
Football

Michigan vs. UConn, JJ McCarthy's Second Start, Jim Harbaugh In Week 3, Fan-Led Wednesday

By Brandon Brown
Mike Sainristil
Football

So Far, So Good For U-M's Mike Sainristil

By Christopher Breiler
InShot_20220911_151519716
Football

Michigan Football: Noteworthy Stats From Week Two

By Christopher Breiler
InShot_20220911_145433480
Football

PFF Performance Analysis, Snap Counts, Trends: Michigan vs. Hawaii

By Brandon Brown
Jim Harbaugh
Football

The Most Interesting Things Jim Harbaugh Said: Sept. 12, 2022

By Brandon Brown
InShot_20220911_001811553
Football

Jim Harbaugh Got It Right

By Christopher Breiler
jj mccarthy jim harbaugh
Football

The JJ McCarthy Era, Cade McNamara: Now What?, Jim Harbaugh Talks

By Brandon Brown
cade mcnamara
Football

Mission Accomplished

By Christopher Breiler