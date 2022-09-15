Michigan vs. UConn, JJ McCarthy's Second Start, Jim Harbaugh In Week 3, Fan-Led Wednesday

Michigan fans now know that JJ McCarthy will be running the show on offense as the starting quarterback. He played 11 snaps against Colorado State and flashed some greatness as a runner, then played 27 snaps against Hawaii in his first start and was basically flawless as a signal caller. Now, he'll run the offense against a 47-point underdog in UConn. Michigan fans everywhere are anxious to watch No. 9 play again.

We also talk about Cade McNamara's future at Michigan or possibly elsewhere, the plethora of weapons at McCarthy's disposal and how much we'll see from them and obviously the defense, which has been pretty damn impressive through two weeks, albeit against inferior opponents. All of that and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.