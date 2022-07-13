U-M Expected To Make Big Announcement On Wednesday

The University of Michigan Board of Regents has called a special meeting on Wednesday, where they are expected to confirm the hiring of a new university president.

The University of Michigan Board of Regents has called a special meeting for 1 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, where they are expected to vote on - and approve -the hiring of Santa J. Ono as U-M's next president. Ono, the current president at the University of British Columbia and the former president at the University of Cincinnati, would become the university's 15th president if confirmed.

Much of the excitement surrounding the potential hiring of Ono is due to the fact that he's considered 'forward thinking' on things like athletics and NIL. As president at the University of British Columbia, Ono built a reputation of being a active within the community - often sharing videos and photos of himself attending various events around campus.

In short, Ono appears to be a vast departure from his predecessors - and many believe that's exactly what is needed in Ann Arbor.

Here's a more in depth look at some of Ono's accomplishments, via UBC.CA: