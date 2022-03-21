More Trouble For Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer's attempt at coaching in the NFL went about as bad as it could possibly go, and reports like this continue to highlight why.

When it comes to college football, few can compare with Urban Meyer's success in terms of wins and losses. Outside of that, Meyer has routinely proven himself to be a controversial figure when it comes to ethics and honesty.

During his time with Florida, Meyer was subjected to a three-month investigation that indicated Meyer had given certain players preferential treatment with what he referred to as the "circle of trust." Being part of this circle meant that Meyer would reportedly provide preferential treatment to you as a player - like hiding positive drug tests from the public.

Meyer's trouble continued during his time as head coach at Ohio State. In 2018, Meyer was placed on administrative leave after reports surfaced that he knew about spousal abuse allegations against assistant coach Zach Smith. Meyer had indicated that he was unaware of the domestic violence issues between Zach Smith and his wife, though text messages later revealed that to be a lie.

If Meyer was hoping to improve his image as a 'good' person in the NFL, he failed miserably. In the latest round of reports via The Athletic, Meyer's conduct is once again the center of controversy.

According to the report, Meyer was observing veteran wide out John Brown and rookie QB Trevor Lawrence going through a workout. When Brown made a mistake on his route, Meyer had them run it again, adding: "Hey, Trevor, you've got to slow it down for him," according to the report. "These boys from the South, their transcripts ain't right."

According to the report, Meyer would also routinely threaten to fire his players and coaches - leading to the following exchange: "And do you know what would happen if I cut you guys? You couldn't get a job paying more than $15 an hour."

"I lost all respect for him after that," said one veteran player.

Though Meyer is clearly trying to move on from his failed experiment in Jacksonville, it's clear that his toxic impact on the franchise fits a pattern that has been evident throughout Meyer's career - and the folks who had to endure it aren't finished talking yet.

You can read the full article from The Athletic here.