September 2, 2021
Previewing Western Michigan, Talking Don Brown's Downfall, Cade McNamara As A QB

We're just two days away from Michigan taking the field against Western Michigan.
Author:
Publish date:

Michigan is a 17-point favorite against Western Michigan but the Broncos definitely have a few weapons to be aware of. Patrick Nothaft of the Kalamazoo Gazette and MLive stopped by to talk about WMU in detail and even gave his prediction for the game and how it might play out.

We also discuss Don Brown's defense, which has become a major talking point over the last few days after several different players spoke out against how broken things seemed to be, last year in particular. There's also plenty to talk about when it comes to who Cade McNamara is as a quarterback after comments from Jim Harbaugh and QB coach Matt Weiss contradicted each other.

All that and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.

