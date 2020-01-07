Wolverine Digest
Michigan Wide Receivers In 2020: Nico Collins Leads Another Strong Corps

MichaelSpath

Michigan received a big boost on Sunday when Nico Collins announced he will return for his senior season. 

Though Collins has not been a high-volume target - in 2019 alone 30 WRs caught more than his 75 catches the past two years - the 6-4, 222-pounder has been one of the most effective deep-ball targets in college football, hauling in 22 balls of 20 yards or more, including 10 of 40 yards or more; he's been responsible for a "big play" on 29.3% of his receptions, the highest mark among Wolverines in 2018-19.

Collins has always been underutilized for his skill set, and it's unlikely his numbers double from 2019 (37 catches for 729 yards and seven touchdowns), but it's possible. In fact, a 75-reception, 1,400-yard, 14-TD campaign would match up with the best single-season efforts ever produced by a Wolverine, and Collins possesses that type of talent. 

There's no evidence in the five years of the Jim Harbaugh era, however, to think it will happen; Michigan's top numbers since 2015 are 58 receptions (Amara Darboh in 2015), 862 yards (Darboh in 2016) and nine touchdowns (Jehu Chesson in 2015). 

In Harbaugh's era, U-M has averaged just 224 completions and 2,827 passing yards per season, hardly enough to go around, and definitely not enough for one wide receiver to star. But, with the addition of coordinator Josh Gattis in 2019, Michigan has joined the 21st century and the opportunities could jump exponentially: this past season, 61 teams completed 250 passes or more (21 completed 300 or more) while 61 teams also threw for 3,000 yards or more (and 34 threw for 3,500 or more). 

Texas completed 306 passes in 2019, with one wideout catching 106 balls for 1,386 yards and nine TDs, two more receivers catching more than 30 balls, and four more targets hauling in 20 or more receptions. Those are the kind of numbers available. 

As Gattis' offense continues to take off, that's good news for a receiver corps that will return starters in Collins and rising junior Ronnie Bell (55 career receptions for 892 yards and three touchdowns), and will feature three promising sophomores in Giles Jackson, Mike Sainristil and Cornelius Johnson. 

All three reached paydirt this season once, getting a taste for the end zone as rookies, while combining or 21 receptions. Ideal slot receivers that have the versatility to catch the ball after lining up in the backfield, go over the middle on crossing routes, catch bubble screens, quick outs and potentially even be deep threats, Jackson and Sainristil could each be targeted 4-6 times per game. 

Johnson is more of a true outside receiver at 6-3, 209 pounds, and he flashed a bit early in the season with two first-down catches in the 2019 opener (he lated added a 39-yard TD reception against Michigan State). 

Michigan is also adding a pair of burners and high-end talents in AJ Henning and Roman Wilson, and that should come as no surprise - the Maize and Blue have consistently recruited the wide receiver position well under Harbaugh. 

This past year's receiving corps was supposed to be the best Michigan featured in a decade, since the Mario Manningham/Adrian Arrington era of 2006-07, but that did not come to fruition, largely because it took 10 weeks for the Maize and Blue to find a groove at quarterback to best take advantage of its talent. 

With the group U-M has returning in 2020, it's not hyperbole to say the same thing about next year's receivers. Whether they turn out better or not will depend on a first-year starting quarterback and how quickly the passing game finds its rhythm.

 

Check out our way too early 2020 preview of Michigan quarterbacks. 

