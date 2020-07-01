WolverineDigest
Michigan Football Top 25 Players For 2020

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

The voters were:

• Wolverine Digest Publisher Michael Spath

• Wolverine Digest Editor Brandon Brown

• Wolverine Digest Writer Eric Rutter

Blue By Ninety Podcast Host Justin Roh

Blue By Ninety Podcast Host Kailen McCay

1. Jalen Mayfield (122 total points) (2 first place votes)

2. Nico Collins (120) (2 first place votes)

3. Aidan Hutchinson (118) (1 first place vote)

4. Cam McGrone (107)

5. Kwity Paye (105)

6. Ambry Thomas (97)

7. Ronnie Bell (95)

8. Daxton Hill (91)

9. Zach Charbonnet (75)

10. Brad Hawkins (66)

11. Hassan Haskins (65)

12. Chris Evans (63)

13. Giles Jackson (62)

14. Dylan McCaffrey (61)

15. Vincent Gray (48)

16. Nick Eubanks (46)

17. Carlo Kemp (36)

18. Chris Hinton (32)

19. Ryan Hayes (31)

20. Joe Milton (30)

21. Josh Ross (29)

22. Erick All (27)

23. Michael Barrett (23)

24. Quinn Nordin (17)

25. Mike Sainristil (16)

Freshmen Faces: Reece Atteberry

Here's what to expect from incoming freshman offensive lineman Reece Atteberry.

BrandonBrown

Jake Butt Named to Big Ten Network's All-Decade Team

It is no secret that Jake Butt rewrote the Michigan tight end record book, but he was so effective in college that the Big Ten Network put him on their All-Decade squad.

Eric Rutter

J.J. McCarthy Turning Heads At Elite 11

Michigan commit J.J. McCarthy was named to the Elite 11 Finals and has been drawing rave reviews for his performance against 19 other top quarterbacks in the 2021 class.

Eric Rutter

College Football News: Michigan Player Rankings within the Big Ten

Four Wolverines are within the top 30 players in the Big Ten.

BrandonBrown

Michigan's Pro-Style Offense Appeals To 2022 Quarterback Tevin Carter

Rising junior prospect Tevin Carter threw his way into a Michigan scholarship in the past, and the 2022 recruit discusses his interest in the Wolverines' program.

Eric Rutter

Devin Bush and Taylor Lewan Land On Big Ten Network's All-Decade Team

After putting together highly successful college careers at Michigan, both Taylor Lewan and Devin Bush were two no-brainers for the Big Ten Network's All-Decade team.

Eric Rutter

When's The Last Time Michigan Featured One Of CFB's Elite (Insert Position)?

Chase Winovich at defensive end, Devin Bush at linebacker, Mario Manningham at receiver - when is the last time Michigan featured one of college football's best players at each position.

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

Michigan Target Film Study: Ceyair Wright

Four-star cornerback Ceyair Wright is loaded with talent, and the Michigan coaching staff could use his ability as a lock-down defensive back at the next level.

Eric Rutter

College Football News: Which College Football Head Coaches Were The Best Players?

Jim Harbaugh was a damn good player before picking up the whistle.

BrandonBrown

Betting Odds For Attendance At The Big House

It seems inevitable that college football crowds will be much smaller in 2020.

BrandonBrown

