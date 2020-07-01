Michigan Football Top 25 Players For 2020
Staff of WolverineDigest.com
The voters were:
• Wolverine Digest Publisher Michael Spath
• Wolverine Digest Editor Brandon Brown
• Wolverine Digest Writer Eric Rutter
• Blue By Ninety Podcast Host Justin Roh
• Blue By Ninety Podcast Host Kailen McCay
1. Jalen Mayfield (122 total points) (2 first place votes)
2. Nico Collins (120) (2 first place votes)
3. Aidan Hutchinson (118) (1 first place vote)
4. Cam McGrone (107)
5. Kwity Paye (105)
6. Ambry Thomas (97)
7. Ronnie Bell (95)
8. Daxton Hill (91)
9. Zach Charbonnet (75)
10. Brad Hawkins (66)
11. Hassan Haskins (65)
12. Chris Evans (63)
13. Giles Jackson (62)
14. Dylan McCaffrey (61)
15. Vincent Gray (48)
16. Nick Eubanks (46)
17. Carlo Kemp (36)
18. Chris Hinton (32)
19. Ryan Hayes (31)
20. Joe Milton (30)
21. Josh Ross (29)
22. Erick All (27)
23. Michael Barrett (23)
24. Quinn Nordin (17)
25. Mike Sainristil (16)