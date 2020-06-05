The Top 5 QB-WR Tandems In Michigan Football History

Over the past few weeks, separated from official team activities, redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton and junior wide receiver Ronnie Bell have been working out together, Milton mentoring under former Michigan QB Devin Gardner. If Milton wins the starting job this fall, he and Bell could have that innate chemistry to soar together in 2020.

But redshirt junior Dylan McCaffrey and redshirt freshman Cade McNamara are also in the mix, and while neither has been throwing to a specific Michigan teammate, it probably wouldn't take long to develop cohesion with a target like senior Nico Collins or sophomore Giles Jackson.

Will any tandem this season go down among the program's all-time greatest duos? Let's take a look at the Top 5 QB-WR partnerships so far.

1. QB John Wangler - WR Anthony Carter (1979-80): Though these two only combined for 68 receptions - 25 fewer than Carter and Steve Smith would total together in 1981-82 - the duo is most credited with ushering in a new era of Michigan football, transitioning Bo Schembechler's teams from an option-based offensive attack to a run-pass balance (1979 was the first season in school history U-M threw for 2,000 yards, 700 more than in 1978).

2. QB Elvis Grbac - WR Desmond Howard (1990-91): These two are responsible for one of the most iconic completions in U-M history when they teamed up for a fourth-down 25-yard touchdown to beat Notre Dame 24-14 in 1991 (Howard stretching out full Superman in the north end zone).

Overall, they combined for 125 completions and 30 touchdowns - a TD tally that dwarfs every other duo (24 is the second-best mark).

3. QB Chad Henne - WR Mario Manningham (2005-07): Together for three seasons, these two really found their stride in 2006, Manningham's sophomore season, connecting on eight touchdowns in a four-game span, including three in a 47-21 win at Notre Dame that shocked the No. 2 Irish.

Henne would enjoy outstanding chemistry with Braylon Edwards, Adrian Arrington and Steve Breaston, but there was something special with Manningham - the QB-WR tandem combined for 126 completions and 24 touchdowns.

4. QB John Navarre - WR Braylon Edwards (2002-03): No pair has ever connected for more completions (152) and their 24 combined touchdowns are second only to Grbac/Howard. Navarre and Edwards seem to lack a signature moment - even the 130 yards and two touchdowns they teamed up for against Ohio State in 2003 lives in the shadow of tailback Chris Perry's performance - but they hit an incredible groove late in Edwards' senior year, combining for 39 completions, 538 yards and seven TDs in the final five games of 2003.

5. QB Devin Gardner - WR Jeremy Gallon (2012-13): After Denard Robinson went down with a nerve injury midway through the 2012 season, Gardner took over and the hours upon hours of reps he and Gallon shared as backups in 2010-11 (some at Pioneer High School) paid off - for five games of 2012 and 12 of 2013, the two united for 111 completions, 1,795 yards and 12 touchdowns. That's better than 105 yards every game.

Also Considered: Henne-Edwards (2004); Denard Robinson-Roy Roundtree (2010-11); Tom Brady-David Terrell (1998-99); Henne-Jason Avant (2004-05).

Who do you consider the best QB-WR duo in Michigan history?