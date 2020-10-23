Stadium & Main Podcast: Predictions For The Michigan-Minnesota Game

In today's podcast, Michael Spath and Justin Roh break down all the possible angles ahead of Michigan's matchup at Minnesota.

Will Joe Milton be a game-changer or a game manager?

Who gets the most touches out of the offensive backfield?

Does Dax Hill live up to his teammates/coaches/ hype as the best player on the field?

Who's the Wolverines' MVP on offense and defense?

We tackle all these questions and make our score predictions.

