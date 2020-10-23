SI.com
WolverineDigest
Stadium & Main Podcast: Predictions For The Michigan-Minnesota Game

MichaelSpath

In today's podcast, Michael Spath and Justin Roh break down all the possible angles ahead of Michigan's matchup at Minnesota. 

Will Joe Milton be a game-changer or a game manager?

Who gets the most touches out of the offensive backfield?

Does Dax Hill live up to his teammates/coaches/ hype as the best player on the field? 

Who's the Wolverines' MVP on offense and defense? 

We tackle all these questions and make our score predictions. 

If you missed our debut and this week's previous episodes, you can find all of our podcasts here. And if you'd like to make a small monthly donation to support future podcasts, thank you. 

