Psychic Vibes: Five Specific Predictions For Michigan vs. UConn

Michigan has now beat up on Colorado State and Hawaii during the first two weeks of the season and is expected to do the same against UConn this weekend as evidenced by the 47.5-point spread. The outcome of the game isn't going to be very exciting, but watching JJ McCarthy in start No. 2 is still intriguing enough to monitor closely. Making predictions, however, is tricky in what's expected to be a blowout.

1. JJ McCarthy will account for 4+ touchdowns

We now know that McCarthy is really, really good as evidenced by his nearly perfect two-game stat line. The sophomore is currently 15-for-16 for 259 yards and three touchdowns with four carries for 66 yards and another score. He's dealing, he's fast and he's better than anyone on UConn's defense. If he's in the game long enough, and Michigan is still trying to iron out some wrinkles before Big Ten play, McCarthy will score at will. I think that's what we see.

2. Roman Wilson will score another touchdown

The speedy junior from Hawaii has touched the ball four times and scored on three of them. No. 14 one of the fastest players on the team and has shown that he can score in a variety of ways. He scored on a bubble screen from 61 yards out, on a deep ball from 42 yards out and on a reverse from 21 yards out. He's got the speed, agility and ability to take the top off of a defense. With McCarthy back there winging it around, Wilson will score again.

3. Blake Corum will carry the ball at least 15 times

In the first two games, Corum toted the rock 13 and 9 times respectively, but that was with Donovan Edwards in the mix. With Edwards expected to miss this weekend's contest against UConn, Corum becomes the standalone No. 1 back. Freshman CJ Stokes will likely play a lot as well, and sophomore Tavierre Dunlap is also expected to get some run, but Corum is going to be the guy until U-M pumps up the lead.

4. Michigan will force 2+ turnovers

We've now heard several members of the secondary and defensive coordinator/cornerbacks coach Steve Clinkscale specifically mention wanting to take the ball away more often. Last week, Michigan defensive backs had some opportunities to pick the ball off and didn't. Clinkscale said that they were going to focus on turning PBUs into interceptions this week and I expect that to bear fruit against the Huskies.

5. Michigan will hold UConn to less than 300 yards of offense, hold onto the shutout

Through two weeks, Michigan's defense has been really solid giving up just 236 yards per game. In week one against Colorado State, the maize and blue got to the quarterback seven times. Last week, Michigan recorded only one sack, but kept Hawaii's passing game in check through three and half quarters. If the Wolverines tighten a few things up, I expect an even more dominant performance on defense and a potential shutout.