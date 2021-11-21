Skip to main content
    November 21, 2021
    The Game — HUGE

    Michigan and Ohio State will be at the center of the college football world next weekend.
    It's official — Michigan and Ohio State will be the biggest football show on the planet next weekend.

    In a very unsurprising development, ESPN's College Gameday and Fox's Big Noon Kickoff will both be in Ann Arbor next weekend.

    For the second time this season, the two biggest pregame shows will be on hand for a Michigan game. Unfortunately, U-M fell to Michigan State in the first installment, but that was in East Lansing. This weekend's stage will obviously be Ann Arbor, which should make for an incredible environment. Add in that the winner will represent the Big Ten East in Indianapolis and potentially a seat at the College Football Playoff table and you have the makings of the biggest college football game of the year.

    Michigan is viewed as a 7.5-point underdog ahead of The Game as Jim Harbaugh looks for his first win against the Buckeyes. If he can get win No. 1 against OSU, he'll move to just 1-5. That mark obviously isn't respectable, but the win and a trip to Indy would be huge for Harbaugh's career and would change two of the biggest narratives surrounding his tenure at U-M. 

