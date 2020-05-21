Devin Gardner Breaks Down Michigan QB Joe Milton Training Video

Earlier this week, a video of Michigan redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton training with former U-M signal-caller Devin Gardner's "Young Go Getters" went viral, with Maize and Blue fans excitedly talking about the arm strength, footwork and accuracy of Milton (throwing to teammate Ronnie Bell).

In this exclusive, "Inside the Huddle with Michael Spath" MMQB Devin Gardner adds narration to the training video, letting you in on everything that Milton is working on during this summer offseason.