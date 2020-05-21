WolverineDigest
Devin Gardner Breaks Down Michigan QB Joe Milton Training Video

MichaelSpath

Earlier this week, a video of Michigan redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton training with former U-M signal-caller Devin Gardner's "Young Go Getters" went viral, with Maize and Blue fans excitedly talking about the arm strength, footwork and accuracy of Milton (throwing to teammate Ronnie Bell). 

In this exclusive, "Inside the Huddle with Michael Spath" MMQB Devin Gardner adds narration to the training video, letting you in on everything that Milton is working on during this summer offseason. 

Michigan Commit Film Study: T.J. Guy

The Wolverines have three-star defensive end T.J. Guy in the fold, and the athletic U-M pledge could play anywhere on the D-Line in college.

Eric Rutter

The Glaring Issue For The Wolverines Defense The Last Five Seasons

Don Brown has been very good about 80% of the time while at Michigan but there have been some pretty serious issues at times.

Jake Sage

bob bob

Video: Joe Milton Working Hard To Win Starting Job

Redshirt sophomore Joe Milton is working hard to be Michigan's starting quarterback.

Brandon Brown

Mdwalt

Are Virtual Reality Tickets The Answer For Watching Michigan Games This Fall?

With the possibility of in person attendance at college football games in jeopardy, perhaps Michigan should offer a virtual reality option.

Eric Rutter

Jim Harbaugh Fine With No Fans, But a Full Husky Stadium Has Never Unnerved Him

Not surprisingly, Jim Harbaugh would rather play in an empty stadium than not play at all, but would it matter against Washington?

Brandon Brown

Video: Good Michigan Morning 05/20/20

Word is Ohio State football players are returning to campus for workouts on June 8th. Will that be an omen for other Big Ten teams, like Michigan, or an outlier?

Steve Deace

Mdwalt

Michigan Commit Film Study: Giovanni El-Hadi

Michigan’s first commit in the 2021 cycle, Giovanni El-Hadi, is a punishing blocker at the high school level.

Eric Rutter

John Garcia Jr

Jim Harbaugh No. 12 In College Coach Power Rankings

Only 11 coaches are ahead of Jim Harbaugh in a recent batch of coach rankings.

Brandon Brown

Michigan Staff Impresses Elite 2023 Tight End Mac Markway

Michigan was offer No. 1 for tight end Mac Markway, and the high level prospect spoke about his interest in the Wolverines.

Eric Rutter

BREAKING: Chaundee Brown Commits To Michigan

Wake Forest transfer Chaundee Brown has committed to the Wolverines.

Brandon Brown

