Harbaugh's Message Of Owning Loss Falls Flat After MSU Debacle

In six seasons as head coach, Jim Harbaugh has witnessed an MSU post-game celebration at Michigan Stadium three times.

In 2015, the punting unit gave away the game in dramatic fashion. In 2017, Mother Nature played a prominent role in the Wolverines loss. But this year with U-M entering at No. 13 and a 20-plus point favorite, the blame does not extend past the man at the top.

After the game, Harbaugh spoke to the media about how Michigan needs to own the loss. That is an edict that the Wolverines have had to carry out after playing MSU too often over the past six seasons.

"Congratulations to Michigan State," Harbaugh said. "But we've got to own that. We]'ve got to own the loss and come back and find out, you know, where we can improve ."

One area that Michigan can improve in is playing penalty-free football. In Week 1 against Minnesota, the Wolverines committed seven penalties for 80 yards but were able to walk away with a comfortable victory. U-M was not as fortunate in Week 2 with 10 penalties for 86 yards. Michigan gifted the Spartans a few freebie first downs, and defensive pass interference was a popular call on the day. In a rivalry game that came down to only three points, little details such as playing clean football can be crucial in the grand scheme of the game.

Harbaugh, of course, does not tell his team to go out there and commit penalties. What he can influence, though, is how the team chooses to proceed, especially in clutch situations like in the red zone. When Michigan chose to remove 6-5, 245 pound quarterback Joe Milton from the game within the five-yard line for two consecutive plays. Hassan Haskins took control of the offense as a Wildcat QB and missed his receiver in the end zone, and the team settled for a field goal. That was a four-point swing in what turned out to be a three-point game.

At other times, the Wolverines simply did not have an answer for Michigan State. Cornerback Vincent Gray was average last week, but he was tasked with covering one of the best receivers in the Big Ten in Rashod Bateman. Bateman ended up clearing 100 yards, but not all of those were on Gray.

This week, Gray was matched up (and mismatched) against Ricky White, and the freshman pass catcher exploded for eight receptions, 196 yards and one touchdown. Gray was the source of a couple penalties as well, and U-M paid the price for not course correcting in the secondary.

Yes, there were a few bright spots in the game for Michigan. Freshman running back Blake Corum is fast. Very fast. Corum rushed for two touchdowns today, and Hassan Haskins scored a touchdown as well, but the Wolverines lacked the explosive plays that helped them defeat Minnesota a week earlier.

Joe Milton threw for over 60% against MSU and passed for 300 yards on the nose, but he finished with zero passing touchdowns. Granted, Milton is still yet to commit a turnover this season, but he needed to dial in a couple throws that got away from him and he needs to find the end zone for Michigan to succeed.

Overall, Saturday's outcome shows how well MSU prepared for this contest. The Spartans corrected their major turnover issues from Week 1, and Michigan was unable to use its pass rush effectively to help shelter its woes in the defensive backfield. Jim Harbaugh was outcoached in his own stadium, and MSU will take the Paul Bunyan Trophy back to East Lansing.

What is your reaction to the game? How did the Wolverines manage to lose this one? Let us know!