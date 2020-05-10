Shea Patterson Has A Unique Opportunity In Kansas City

After going undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft, former Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson signed with the Kansas City Chiefs May. The former five-star recruit was the last player to find an NFL home out of the 337 players that were invited to the 2020 NFL Combine.

Patterson had ups and downs in a Wolverine uniform, but many expected him to get drafted. He was the third highest overall recruit in the country for the 2016 class according to 247Sports.com, and he was reasonably accomplished at a major Power 5 program with 5,661 yards passing, 45 touchdown passes, 15 interceptions and a completion percentage of 60.1 in his two years with the Maize and Blue.

However, there were some red flags.

“On film, [he was] not hitting guys who were running open, guys were getting too deep and our quarterback was not strong enough to hit them, or maybe he was just waiting too long,” said former Michigan QB and current MMQB analyst Devin Gardner.

“I didn’t think he would get drafted. The production and talent just didn’t equate to draft this guy, give him this amount of money and let’s see if he can make the team. He’s also small, which makes it very difficult to take that beating and perform well. A guy gets his hands on you, and Shea is just not explosive or strong enough to get away.”

Despite the disappointment of not getting drafted, Patterson now has a good opportunity to be successful in Kansas City, Gardner believes.

“I think he’s going to a great situation,” Gardner said. “He’s going to the most quarterback-friendly situation he could have because there is no pressure to perform and be the starter. He gets to learn from the best quarterback in football right now in Patrick Mahomes, and he also probably has the best play-caller and the best groomer of quarterbacks in [head coach] Andy Reid.

"I think Shea went to the perfect staff who is going to try and help him develop.”

Few teams in the NFL carry a third quarterback on a 53-man roster, and the fact the Chiefs have their top two quarterbacks in Mahomes and former Wolverine Chad Henne (a backup on a new two-year $3.2 million deal signed this March), Patterson’s chances of making the active roster are unlikely. But possible.

“Patterson needs to make sure his arm is as fresh and as conditioned to make 1,000 throws,” Gardner said.

“Let’s go through what is going to happen here. They’re not looking to add a quarterback to change up things. They’re not expecting Patterson to be the No. 2 guy. However, you can still wow guys, so they say ‘This guy’s really good, and he’s cheaper [than the backup].’

“Your arm has to be ready because every day, after practice, you are going to have to make all those throws. The guys that want to get extra work, you are going to have to throw all those extra throws because you can’t say no to a single thing when you're an undrafted guy.

"When you come back that next day, [the coaches] are going to expect your arm to be as live as it was the first day they saw you. So it’s very unfair, but he has to do a good job with taking care of his arm.

“They are essentially bringing him in to be a camp arm to save the arms of their other two guys because you don’t want to ruin your starter’s arm. It’s a little unfair to the undrafted guys, but you do get an opportunity, so if you can weather that storm and get on the practice squad, now, maybe moving into Year 2 you can try to become the No. 2 guy on the depth chart.”