Skip to main content

Make Your Pick: Michigan vs. Ohio State

Michigan hasn't won in Columbus in a long, long time — can today be the day?

It's all on the line. It's already "The Game", but today it really is the game. Both Michigan and Ohio State are 11-0 and good enough to be in the College Football Playoff. The Wolverines are ranked No. 3, while the Buckeyes are sitting just one spot higher at No. 2. The winner of the game will represent the East in the Big Ten Championship game and will immediately start making plans for the CFP. To say this is a big one is a massive understatement.

Both teams are dinged up at some key positions with U-M feeling just a tad more bit by the injury bug. Both running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards are less than 100% but both are expected to play. Tight end Luke Schoonmaker has become a security blanket for young quarterback JJ McCarthy and he's also banged up but expected to go. On the other side of the ball, sack leader Mike Morris looked severely hobbled last week against Illinois as he watched from the sidelines, but he too is expected to play today in Columbus. 

In a game like this one, whoever suits up is going to go as hard as humanly possible. Is that a full snap load for any of the guys listed above? We won't know until the game kicks off. That also means that production could be down at any or all of the positions. Or maybe not. There are so many unknowns with so many key players injured for the Wolverines. Still, what they do, they do well. The offensive line is expected to move Ohio State's defensive line around. On the flip side, OSU's wide receivers are expected to have an advantage over U-M's solid but virtually untested defensive backs. At the end of the day, this one feels like a toss up in a lot of ways, while Vegas sees the Buckeyes as 8-point favorites. We'll all know how it's going to go soon enough.

Chris Breiler - Michigan 37, Ohio State 31

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Brandon Brown - Ohio State 34, Michigan 24

Michigan WolverinesOhio State Buckeyes

ryan day jim harbaugh
Football

Make Your Pick: Michigan vs. Ohio State

By Brandon Brown
jim harbaugh
Football

Ohio State Is Good, But Beatable

By Joshua Messe
pod
Football

Michigan Football vs. Ohio State, Blake Corum, JJ McCarthy, U-M Defense, Jim Harbaugh

By Brandon Brown
jj mccarthy
Football

Like It Or Not, JJ McCarthy Is The key To "The Game"

By Joshua Messe
THE GAME
Football

Michigan Football vs. Ohio State, The Game, Jim Harbaugh & Ryan Day, Blake Corum/Player Health

By Brandon Brown
Michigan Football Helmet
Football

Michigan Lands Commitment On Eve Of 'The Game'

By Christopher Breiler
michigan ohio state espn gameday
Football

Buckeye Admits To Not Taking Michigan Seriously

By Christopher Breiler
mel tucker
Football

Michigan State Football Players Charged In Tunnel Incident

By Brandon Brown