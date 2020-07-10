WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

THE Game In September? Anything Is Possible In 2020

MichaelSpath

Among the hullabaloo of the July 9 announcement by the Big Ten that its 14 institutions would only play conference contests in 2020, many questions were raised about what the schedules for each program would look like. Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren has yet to address specifics - will there be nine or 10 games (or more or less)? - but one subplot appears to be the likelihood that the conference will front load division games. 

Michigan's first Big Ten contest is Sept. 26 at home against Wisconsin but now that Sept. 5, Sept. 12 and Sept. 19 are all in play with the cancelation of non-conference contests, it is assumed U-M (and the rest of the Big Ten) will begin playing league games immediately. 

If, as ESPN's Adam Rittenberg suggest, the conference moves to play as many division games as possible in the first half of the college season, it is certainly possible that Michigan's final three games of the 2020 campaign - at Rutgers, home to Indiana and at Ohio State - become the Wolverines' first three games instead, dropping THE Game into mid-September. 

Over the last 70 years, the earliest the Michigan-Ohio State matchup has taken place is Nov. 17 (three times, most recently in 2007) so an a mid-September meeting would be a significant break from tradition, however, this is no ordinary year, and with the threat of COVID-19 bringing the college football season to a premature finish (or canceling it outright), extreme measures must be taken. 

It is certainly possible the Big Ten could schedule both Michigan and Ohio State to play five division games in September and October before meeting in the sixth Big East matchup for each school - an homage to the rivals playing the last weekend of the regular season - but two different sources Wolverine Digest spoke to believes THE Game will occur much sooner to make sure it gets played.

"I don't think it will be Week 1, but it wouldn't surprise me if it's Week 2 or Week 3," a source said. "If we lose the second half of the season, the conference won't want its biggest ratings and TV game sitting there in no-man's land where it doesn't get played. That would be a disaster."

With that in mind, don't be surprised if the Big Ten also front loads all of its rivalry games and big-name matchups in September/early October. That could mean Michigan plays Michigan State, Penn State and Ohio State over the course of four weekends. 

While that would be unusual, it appears most fans are already acquiescing, willing to adapt in any capacity as long as football is played. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Xavier Worthy Goes Blue, Says Michigan Feels Like Home

Four-star wide receiver Xavier Worthy is one of the fastest players in the 2021 cycle, and the speedster announced earlier today that he will be playing college football at Michigan.

Eric Rutter

Kobe Bufkin is a Wolverine

Michigan has commitment No. 3 in the 2021 class.

BrandonBrown

Four Positive Test Results In Michigan COVID-19 Testing Update

Michigan released the results from its latest round of COVID-19 testing, and the Wolverines are still reporting rather low numbers of positive cases.

Eric Rutter

Freshmen Faces: Matt Hibner

Jim Harbaugh and his staff have done a great job at identifying tight end talent and it looks like they've done it again with Matt Hibner.

BrandonBrown

Michigan not going to Washington is such a Bummer

The Big Ten announced today that teams would only play conference games effectively cancelling the game between Michigan and Washington.

BrandonBrown

Daily Brief: Big Ten Announcement Sets Wheels In Motion

Wolverine Digest publisher Michael Spath offers some thoughts on the Big Ten's announcement of a conference-only schedule for 2020.

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

Michigan Target Film Study: Xavier Worthy

Four-star wide receiver Xavier Worthy is a dynamic prospect that Michigan is determined to add to its 2021 class due to his rare combination of speed and knack for making plays.

Eric Rutter

Report: Big Ten To Announce Conference-Only Schedule For 2020

According to a report from The Athletic, the Big Ten is set to announce a conference-only 2020 schedule for its 14 institutions.

MichaelSpath

by

SirMalachi

Instant Analysis: What Our Big Ten Publishers Are Saying About Conference-Only Schedules

The Big Ten will not be participating in non-conference athletics for the fall sports season. What does that mean for the 14 Big Ten programs?

Eric Rutter

What We Know Regarding The Elimination of Non-Conference Games

Without non-conference games to play this fall, Michigan football could partake in a very peculiar 2020 season. Here is what is known so far.

Eric Rutter