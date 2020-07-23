The September Heisman: Tate Forcier

The Hype Builds: It was Rich Rodriguez’ second year at the University of Michigan in 2009 and fans were begging for anyone other than Nick Sheridan or Steven Threet to start the season under center. There were two freshman hopefuls fighting for the job, both 4-star recruits ranked in the top 150 prospects overall by 247sports - Tate Forcier and Denard Robinson. These two quarterbacks seemed a ‘dynamic duo’ as Michigan Nation was hopeful they could bring the Wolverines back from a 3-9 record the previous season.

A confident kid from San Diego, Calif., Forcier was ranked the No. 4 dual-threat QB according to 247sports in the 2009 class. Receiving offers from Florida, Oregon, and Penn State among other top CFB programs, Michigan would win the recruiting battle.

At Michigan: From the beginning of his career, Forcier showed an ability to make plays. Extending plays by rolling out of the pocket, throwing on the run, and even running the ball when he needed to, the kid was talented.

A little over halfway through Game 2 for the Michigan QB, the hype really started to build.

It’s the second play of the fourth quarter, Notre Dame is trailing the Wolverines 24-20 in Ann Arbor. U-M has the ball and it’s going for it on fourth down with three yards to go on the Irish 31-yard line. The ball is snapped, Forcier chooses to keep it on an option, which initially looked like a poor read, a defender flying into the backfield. Forcier hammers his right foot into the turf and cuts up the middle of the field, leaving Darius Fleming on one knee, and scampers downfield for a touchdown to give the Wolverines a 30-20 lead.

That was the first real highlight moment for Forcier’s September Heisman campaign. Later that game, with 11 seconds left on the clock, the hype train left the station, Forcier finding Greg Matthews in the left side of the end zone for a game-winning touchdown.

Forcier was now 2-0 in his career with a win over a top-25 team. After the thrilling victory, he was awarded the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week, the Davey O'Brien Quarterback of the Week, and the AT & T All-American Player of the Week. The hype was real.

Forcier would go on to lead another comeback victory against the Indiana Hoosiers two weeks later, improving Michigan to 4-0 and No. 22 in the country.

Many college football fans thought the Wolverines had found their savior. The eight remaining games of the 2009 season told a different story. Forcier, and U-M lost, seven of those matchups. After struggling to mount comebacks against Michigan State and Iowa in back-to-back weeks, Forcier seemed to lose his mojo, the fans’ affection and the trust of his teammates. The shining star from the beginning of the season became lost in a black hole never to be seen again.

Was The Hype Real: Over Forcier’s two seasons at Michigan, he threw for 2,647 yards, 17 touchdowns and 14 interceptions while completing 60.0 percent of his passes. Following his first season, Forcier was a CollegeFootballNews.com Freshman All-America honorable mention and a member of Sporting News Freshman All-Big Ten Team. The hype inflated Forcier’s already robust ego, which did not vibe well with his coaches and teammates.

Forcier made his frustration visible, sitting on the sideline during a victory with a towel draped over his head. Could Forcier have been an amazing talent among the likes of Johnny Manziel and Baker Mayfield? I believe it’s possible. Unfortunately his ego got in the way of his opportunity and we missed out on seeing what he really could have been. Not only did he leave with a disappointing career, he also left Ann Arbor remembered as a reckless kid that never met his full potential.

