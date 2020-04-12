WolverineDigest
Zoltan Mesko Learned Football Is Not Life During Career At Michigan

MichaelSpath

After emigrating from Romania, Zoltan Mesko found football by accident in Twinsburg, Ohio, but quickly he evolved into a football fanatic, following recruiting intensely even as he was being sought by both Michigan and Ohio State in 2005. 

Mesko redshirted his first year, split reps in 2006 and then took the job outright his final three seasons, his booming punts becoming the stuff of legends. 

An All-Big Ten first-team performer in 2008-09, Mesko averaged 42.5 yards per punt during his career, ranking third all time at U-M. His 44.46-yard average in 2009 is the third-best single-season effort for a Wolverine while he is the only punter in school history to accumulate more than 10,000 punting yards (10,703). 

Mesko went on to punt for the New England Patriots, Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers. 

In this interview, he takes us on his incredible journey, offers his thoughts on the 2005 Michigan recruiting class, how his ego impacted his football career early on, the transition from Lloyd Carr to Rich Rodriguez, and much more. 

Michigan Football Snapshot: Nico Collins

Rising senior wide receiver Nico Collins was U-M's biggest downfield threat last year.

Brandon Brown

by

BornMaizeNBlue

Top 5 Seasons Of Michigan Replay To Go Back And Watch

Michigan's Bentley Library just made two decades worth of Michigan Replay with Bo Schembechler seasons available to go back and relive. Here are our top 5 must-see suggestions.

Steve Deace

Nate Recknagel Set Records, Led Michigan Baseball To Big Ten Titles

Our April 8 #GameOfMyLife is former Wolverine Nate Recknagel, the 2008 Big Ten Player of the Year.

MichaelSpath

Recruiting Roundup: U-M Makes Another Top Group, Adds 2020 Preferred Walk-On Jerome Nichols

The Wolverines received a mixed batch of news on Friday. First, U-M was listed as part of defensive tackle Ikenna Ugbaja’s top eight, which is a decidedly positive development, but Michigan also saw two Detroit prospects, Kalen and Kobe King, commit to Penn State.

Eric Rutter

by

MORandy

Michigan Basketball Makes Top Ten In Early Power Rankings

National pundits are starting to pay attention to how much talent Juwan Howard could potentially have on his roster next season.

Brandon Brown

Thomas: Michigan Needs Better QB Play To Beat Ohio State

In a radio interview recently, former Wolverine safety Dymonte Thomas broke down Michigan's struggles with rival Ohio State.

Jake Sage

by

MORandy

Video: Good Michigan Morning 04/10/20

Everyone step back from the ledge, take a deep breath, and relax. There's at least 80 days left to decide if the 2020 college football season can begin on time. That's an eternity in this evolving news cycle.

Steve Deace

by

MORandy

Analysis: What Mike Smith's Addition Means For Michigan Basketball

With the addition of grad-transfer Mike Smith from Columbia, Michigan is in a strong position heading into the late signing period.

MichaelSpath

Tracking David DeJulius And Colin Castleton

David DeJulius and Colin Castleton both seem to have a lot of suitors.

Brandon Brown

BREAKING: Columbia Graduate Transfer Point Guard Mike Smith Picks Michigan

Michigan has its point guard for next season as Columbia graduate transfer Mike Smith has committed to the Wolverines.

Brandon Brown